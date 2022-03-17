INTERMEDIATE BACK-END SOFTWARE DEVELOPER – REMOTE – R1.02M at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join one of the top companies that deals with online systems and be exposed to the latest technology.

You will be responsible for support in creating next generation of client’s platform and be involved in shaping the new system architecture, as well as in its implementation from the UI down to the persistence layer. You will be involved in the cooperation with colleagues from product management, sensor development and customer service and develop CI/CD pipelines and infrastructure.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have a minimum of 6 years’ experience.

C#

NET

.NET Core

Azure

Service Fabric

DevOps

REST API

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

