Intermediate Data Engineer

Reporting to the Manager: IT Operations, the role will be responsible to administer, maintain and manage the database environment through while applying advanced security protocols and governance standards.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Document operational procedures (maintenance, user administration, server standards, etc.) –

The Intermediate DevOps Administrator (DBA) will work closely with IT teams – Developers, Application Support, Deploy, Testing, and IT Infrastructure.

Develop an understanding of data and information needs, identify solutions, and improve the quality of service.

Providing support through the logical and physical design of databases.

Responsible for maintaining the integrity and performance of the company databases and guaranteeing the data is stored securely and efficiently.

Provide guidance and implementation of the corporate data and the corresponding data feeds.

Manage PostgreSQL and SQL Server databases

Configure and maintain database servers and processes

Monitor system’s health and performance

Ensure high levels of performance, availability, sustainability, and security- Analyze, solve, and correct issues in real-time

Provide recommendations for solutions where applicable

Refine and automate regular processes, track issues, and document changes

Assist developers with query tuning and schema refinement

Provide on-call rotation support for critical production systems

Perform scheduled maintenance and support release deployment activities after hours

Take ownership, leading and coordinate operational tasks, customer escalations, process improvements

Perform complex technical, analytical, and professional services involving program/member services, evaluation.

Improve infrastructure development and application development.

Integrate old systems data with new systems.

Test and coordinate modifications.

Troubleshoot and correct issues as they arise.

Ensure the system is running smoothly.

Escalate issues within a reasonable time for quicker resolution.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

BSc/BTech in IT, Computer Science degree OR Diploma in IT

ITIL Foundation- Certifications: MCSA SQL, MCTS, MCITP, and EDB PostgreSQL

5+ years’ solid previous experience as a database administrator on MS SQL and PostgreSQL Server

3+ years of IT operation with a strong understanding of database structures, theories, principles, and best practices- Microsoft SQL Server and PostgreSQL DBA experience.- Microsoft Azure and GCP experience a MUST- Windows and Linux (RedHat and CentOS) experience a MUST- SSIS / SSAS / SSRS experience a MUST- SQL Server Always On experience a MUST- PostgreSQL and SQL Server upgrade and migration experience – Solid experience in a Microsoft and Linux Server environment – SAFe, Agile workflow methodologies- Experience in utilizing various high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) options for MS SQL Server Knowledge and Skills: – Confluent Kafka streaming knowledge advantageous- Monitoring tools (Zabbix, pgADMIN, etc)- Knowledge of data structures, algorithms, heuristics.- Strong foundational knowledge in backup/recovery and security best practices Competencies (maximum of 8)

Desired Skills:

SQL DBA

Azure

SSIS

ssas

SSRS

Data engineering

Confluent Kafka

Zabbik

pgAdmin

MapReduce

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A prominent insurance provider, well established with Johannesburg and very customer centric in their business model

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life Assurance

Medical Aid

