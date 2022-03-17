Intermediate Data Engineer

Reporting to the Manager: IT Operations, the role will be responsible to administer, maintain and manage the database environment through while applying advanced security protocols and governance standards.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Document operational procedures (maintenance, user administration, server standards, etc.) –
- The Intermediate DevOps Administrator (DBA) will work closely with IT teams – Developers, Application Support, Deploy, Testing, and IT Infrastructure.
- Develop an understanding of data and information needs, identify solutions, and improve the quality of service.
- Providing support through the logical and physical design of databases.
- Responsible for maintaining the integrity and performance of the company databases and guaranteeing the data is stored securely and efficiently.
- Provide guidance and implementation of the corporate data and the corresponding data feeds.
- Manage PostgreSQL and SQL Server databases
- Configure and maintain database servers and processes
- Monitor system’s health and performance
- Ensure high levels of performance, availability, sustainability, and security- Analyze, solve, and correct issues in real-time
- Provide recommendations for solutions where applicable
- Refine and automate regular processes, track issues, and document changes
- Assist developers with query tuning and schema refinement
- Provide on-call rotation support for critical production systems
- Perform scheduled maintenance and support release deployment activities after hours
- Take ownership, leading and coordinate operational tasks, customer escalations, process improvements
- Perform complex technical, analytical, and professional services involving program/member services, evaluation.
- Improve infrastructure development and application development.
- Integrate old systems data with new systems.
- Test and coordinate modifications.
- Troubleshoot and correct issues as they arise.
- Ensure the system is running smoothly.
- Escalate issues within a reasonable time for quicker resolution.
- EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:
- BSc/BTech in IT, Computer Science degree OR Diploma in IT
- ITIL Foundation- Certifications: MCSA SQL, MCTS, MCITP, and EDB PostgreSQL
- 5+ years’ solid previous experience as a database administrator on MS SQL and PostgreSQL Server
- 3+ years of IT operation with a strong understanding of database structures, theories, principles, and best practices- Microsoft SQL Server and PostgreSQL DBA experience.- Microsoft Azure and GCP experience a MUST- Windows and Linux (RedHat and CentOS) experience a MUST- SSIS / SSAS / SSRS experience a MUST- SQL Server Always On experience a MUST- PostgreSQL and SQL Server upgrade and migration experience – Solid experience in a Microsoft and Linux Server environment – SAFe, Agile workflow methodologies- Experience in utilizing various high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) options for MS SQL Server Knowledge and Skills: – Confluent Kafka streaming knowledge advantageous- Monitoring tools (Zabbix, pgADMIN, etc)- Knowledge of data structures, algorithms, heuristics.- Strong foundational knowledge in backup/recovery and security best practices Competencies (maximum of 8)
Desired Skills:
- SQL DBA
- Azure
- SSIS
- ssas
- SSRS
- Data engineering
- Confluent Kafka
- Zabbik
- pgAdmin
- MapReduce
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A prominent insurance provider, well established with Johannesburg and very customer centric in their business model
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Group Life Assurance
- Medical Aid