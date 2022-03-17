Intermediate Data Engineer

Mar 17, 2022

Reporting to the Manager: IT Operations, the role will be responsible to administer, maintain and manage the database environment through while applying advanced security protocols and governance standards.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Document operational procedures (maintenance, user administration, server standards, etc.) –
  • The Intermediate DevOps Administrator (DBA) will work closely with IT teams – Developers, Application Support, Deploy, Testing, and IT Infrastructure.
  • Develop an understanding of data and information needs, identify solutions, and improve the quality of service.
  • Providing support through the logical and physical design of databases.
  • Responsible for maintaining the integrity and performance of the company databases and guaranteeing the data is stored securely and efficiently.
  • Provide guidance and implementation of the corporate data and the corresponding data feeds.
  • Manage PostgreSQL and SQL Server databases
  • Configure and maintain database servers and processes
  • Monitor system’s health and performance
  • Ensure high levels of performance, availability, sustainability, and security- Analyze, solve, and correct issues in real-time
  • Provide recommendations for solutions where applicable
  • Refine and automate regular processes, track issues, and document changes
  • Assist developers with query tuning and schema refinement
  • Provide on-call rotation support for critical production systems
  • Perform scheduled maintenance and support release deployment activities after hours
  • Take ownership, leading and coordinate operational tasks, customer escalations, process improvements
  • Perform complex technical, analytical, and professional services involving program/member services, evaluation.
  • Improve infrastructure development and application development.
  • Integrate old systems data with new systems.
  • Test and coordinate modifications.
  • Troubleshoot and correct issues as they arise.
  • Ensure the system is running smoothly.
  • Escalate issues within a reasonable time for quicker resolution.
  • EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:
  • BSc/BTech in IT, Computer Science degree OR Diploma in IT
  • ITIL Foundation- Certifications: MCSA SQL, MCTS, MCITP, and EDB PostgreSQL
  • 5+ years’ solid previous experience as a database administrator on MS SQL and PostgreSQL Server
  • 3+ years of IT operation with a strong understanding of database structures, theories, principles, and best practices- Microsoft SQL Server and PostgreSQL DBA experience.- Microsoft Azure and GCP experience a MUST- Windows and Linux (RedHat and CentOS) experience a MUST- SSIS / SSAS / SSRS experience a MUST- SQL Server Always On experience a MUST- PostgreSQL and SQL Server upgrade and migration experience – Solid experience in a Microsoft and Linux Server environment – SAFe, Agile workflow methodologies- Experience in utilizing various high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) options for MS SQL Server Knowledge and Skills: – Confluent Kafka streaming knowledge advantageous- Monitoring tools (Zabbix, pgADMIN, etc)- Knowledge of data structures, algorithms, heuristics.- Strong foundational knowledge in backup/recovery and security best practices Competencies (maximum of 8)

Desired Skills:

  • SQL DBA
  • Azure
  • SSIS
  • ssas
  • SSRS
  • Data engineering
  • Confluent Kafka
  • Zabbik
  • pgAdmin
  • MapReduce

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A prominent insurance provider, well established with Johannesburg and very customer centric in their business model

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Group Life Assurance
  • Medical Aid

