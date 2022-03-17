Java Developer

Java Developer Minimum 3-5 yr experience

SWIFT Payments knowledge

MQ and Linux intermediate experience required

Production Support experience

Experience in interacting with business stakeholders

Pro-active and hard working

Good communication skills

Duration – At least 6 months to 1 year (will be renewed year on year)

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 500,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. For more information, visit [URL Removed] and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.

