- Java Developer Minimum 3-5 yr experience
- SWIFT Payments knowledge
- MQ and Linux intermediate experience required
- Production Support experience
- Experience in interacting with business stakeholders
- Pro-active and hard working
- Good communication skills
- Duration – At least 6 months to 1 year (will be renewed year on year)
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Java Development
- Swift
- Linux
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
About Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.
A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 500,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. For more information, visit [URL Removed] and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.