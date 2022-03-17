NodeJS Developer

Mar 17, 2022

Our client, a UK-based company, is building a contract team in South Africa.

They’re looking for a competent NodeJS Developer with React to join their remote team for a fixed term contract.

Essential:

At least 4+ years solid experience
You must be able to start immediately or on 1 April
You can ideally bill them through your own company

Desired Skills:

  • NodeJS
  • React
  • NodeJS Developer
  • Nodejs
  • Redux
  • Node.js Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

