Our client, a UK-based company, is building a contract team in South Africa.
They’re looking for a competent NodeJS Developer with React to join their remote team for a fixed term contract.
Essential:
At least 4+ years solid experience
You must be able to start immediately or on 1 April
You can ideally bill them through your own company
Desired Skills:
- NodeJS
- React
- NodeJS Developer
- Nodejs
- Redux
- Node.js Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate