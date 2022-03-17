Omni Channel Solution Architect (CRM and Communica

Minimum requirements:
- A bachelor’s degree in business management, administration, or a related field is required for this job. Previous years of work experience in a business development managing capacity can be helpful. Business and leadership certifications are a plus. Or Bachelor of Science
- Strong Contact / Call Center industry and product knowledge
- Strong CRM industry and product knowledge
- Strong Knowledge of social media platforms (Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, O365, Google Suite)
- Understanding of VoIP technologies (SIP, WebRTC)
- Understanding of API technologies (RESTFul, SOAP)
- Strong analytical understanding of data and reporting.
- Strong skill with spreadsheet technologies (Excel, Google sheets)
- Understanding of B.I. Tools (Google Data Studio, Power BI)
- 2+ years of experience in project management, system design, or information systems
- 2+ years (or 3+ projects) implementing CRM/ERP/ Helpdesk applications such as Microsoft CRM, Salesforce, Zendesk, Freshdesk, ServiceNow etc
- Previous experience of working with communication platform such as diallers (essential)
- Previous experience of using Excel and the ability to perform detail analysis (essential)
- Previous experience of working within strategic planning (desirable)
- Previous experience of using SQL (desirable)
- Computer literate, MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, preferable accompanied certifications
- Strong familiarity with CRM applications, and solid working knowledge of current Telecom’s technologies, Contact Centre Software and Unified Communications Software
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Omnichannel contact center, CRM and Dialler solution skill specialization.
- Understanding, consulting, mapping, and scoping of customers business processes and workflows.
- Assessment, engagement and scoping of API integrations with 3rd party products.
- Social media, SMS, WhatsApp, Web-Chat, Email and Voice configuration and implementation.
- Basic debugging of LAN/WAN network, VoIP and Web Services.
- Identify the client’s sales, marketing and customer service requirements through discovery meetings
- Design and lead the system architecture process, in partnership with the Development Team, to create, define specifications for and implement customisations for any custom code or data migration requirements using various reporting tools and applications
- CRM implementations through all project phases including discovery, definition, build, test and deploy.
- Serve as clients’ main point of contact throughout all project phases, effectively manage associated issues and risks and ensure on-time and on-budget implementation delivery that meets clients’ needs and requirements.
- Scoping of new features, feature enhancements and custom requirements with submission, delivery tracking and testing.
- Conduct end-user training and create and maintain knowledge transfer documentation
- Develop and continue to refine CRM implementation standards and tools
- Present tailored demonstrations of the technology solution.
- Support other areas of the business when contact strategy testing is required
- Record, own and escalate where required issues impacting real time performance
- Support in the development and deployment of new campaigns and strategies across multiple contact channels including specification of requirements, design and build, testing and release.
- Accountable for the day-to-day maintenance and intra-day execution of multiple customer engagement strategies including to Dialler, IVR, SMS and Email
- Maximize agent productivity on inbound and outbound by proactively managing outbound campaigns, outbound dialler agents and CMS agent activity
- SMS management, creation, changes and testing
- Amend planned intraday schedules to deliver optimum collections by making real time decisions based on monetary and schedule forecasts reacting to business needs across all platforms.
- Maintenance of Dialler lists, jobs, campaigns and phone strategies
- CMS housekeeping including new agent administration, agent groups and skill allocation
- Conduct analysis on effectiveness of campaigns to optimise and increase contact rates and collections
- Prepare and circulate intraday reporting for wider stakeholders highlighting any on the day performance risks and mitigating actions
- New dialler agent administration and ensuring agent is on relevant reporting
Business Process Mapping
- Provide and identify opportunities for optimization
- Maintain an agreed set of artifacts and lead business process mapping and efficiency work, including methodology and approach, workshop facilitation, and maintenance of appropriate business process and enterprise-wide requirements, to support the wider change agenda.
Change Management
- Collaborate with technical experts and business units to determine the best possible reporting mechanisms.
- Be a liaison between Product Development, Technology, and internal business units including Customer, Go To Market, Sales, Operations.
- Counsel and advise users on system capabilities and processes.
- Manage and coordinate all change activities within project.
Self – Management
- Follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained.
- Demonstrate consistent application of internal procedures.
- Plan and prioritise, demonstrating abilities to manage competing demands.
- Demonstrate abilities to anticipate and manage change.
- Demonstrate flexibility in balancing achievement of own objectives with abilities to understand and respond to organizational needs.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid after probation