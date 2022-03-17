Project Manager at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

ENERGY – ELECTRICITY GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION

PROJECT MANAGER

TCOE SALARY COMMENCING FROM R870 029 PER ANNUM – REF NO: NRG 19/22

Requirements:

BTech degree in Project Management AND National Diploma (Electrical Engineering)

Minimum of five (5) years’ post-graduate or directly applicable and acceptable experience in an electricity distribution system and project management environment with exposure to a wide range of technologies

Code B driver’s licence

Extensive exposure to a project design and management environment

Wide knowledge of electricity distribution equipment

Sound knowledge of safety legislation and practice

Excellent project management skills

A high degree of computer literacy

Extensive exposure to a project management environment.

Key performance areas:

Develop frameworks to guide the implementation of multiple projects including coordinating project processes to ensure collaboration and integration across multiple business units and stakeholders

Perform project monitoring and evaluation functions such as monitoring and reporting on budgetary, performance, impact and risk related matters in relation to project plans, objectives, targets and indicators

Manage the project portfolio of the Project Implementation division including monitoring project readiness for all projects, monitoring cashflow and attending monthly area-based project coordination meetings

Project manage specific transversal or area-based projects

Take part in contract management for the section

Co-ordinate specific administrative and reporting requirements such as writing detailed technical reports on specialised investigations as well as project progress and finance.

