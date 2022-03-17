QA Tester LS1

Job description:You will be responsible for ensuring the quality of several core systems that manage the delivery to end-users. The role will require you to communicate effectively across various business areas including back-end services and infrastructure.

QA engineer responsibilities include designing and implementing tests, debugging and defining corrective actions. You will also review system requirements and track quality assurance metrics (e.g. defect densities and open defect counts.)

The role will involve investigating problems on both front and back-end applications, reading application logs, using development tools in the browser and liaising effectively with JavaScript and Java Engineers.

The right candidate will be comfortable with manual testing as well as with running automated test suites, analysing the results and potentially learning to write your own automated tests.

Responsibilities:

Ensure each release delivers quality to the customer, whilst meeting business requirements.

Manual testing of both front and back-end features.

Define verification tests/scenarios using a BDD approach .

. Run regression test suites as part of the sprint delivery.

Make s ure that API documentation and tests are consistent.

Maintain, update, and edit test suites in our test case management tool.

Collaborate with other key stakeholders for the feature you are working on e.g., Product Managers, Technical Architects, Developers and Designers.

Assist the team in ensuring that automated tests delivered by the team provide sensible coverage.

Participate in code reviews for early identification of bugs.

Key skills:

Proficient at writing, executing, and maintaining test cases.

Experience with test case management tools, such as TestRail or XRay.

Team collaboration using agile methodologies.

Able to use test techniques to ensure correct coverage e.g., BVA, ECP, etc.

Experience inexploratory testing.

Desirable extras:

Knowledge of browser developer tools

JIRA

Git

Knowledge of BDD, Cucumber and Java

Docker

Experience in automated tools such as Cucumber

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical and bonus

