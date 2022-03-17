Senior Analyst Programmer at Sabenza iT

As a Senior Specialist Analyst Developer, you’ll be responsible for implementing solutions using Microsoft technologies. You will take on projects and tasks to improve the efficiency of our business by writing programs in C#/.NET languages. Your work may involve gathering information from various systems, analyzing data, or identifying problems before they occur.

Requirements:

Designs, develops, tests, and supports web, database, application server, and other technologies related to supporting all aspects of the business.

Designs develop and implements software solutions that meet customer needs.

Participate in analyzing, evaluating, and Experience with .NET technologies, including C# and .NET Framework

Experience with Azure, SQL Server, Javascript/Node, HTML5, C#/.Net Core/Entity Framework, OOP and refactoring, debugging, testing/QA, deployment, and infrastructure management, scripting, scripting tools such as Python, shell and Bash, Visual Studio, etc.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field required

Must have at least 5 years of experience in software development

Analysis skills

Agile methodology

C#

.Net Core (Entity Framework, API)

.Net Framework

MSSQL

Bootstrap – JavaScript and jQuery

Azure (Azure DevOps, Azure Function, Azure Storage, Azure Service Bus)

NuGet

PowerBI

WEB SERVICES (WEB API)

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

PowerBI

Web Services

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

