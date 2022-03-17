Senior .Net Developer

We are looking for an amazing Senior C# Developer to join our client. They are one of the biggest names in the industry and service most Industries.
If you are looking to build your experience across the Financial Industry, this role is for you! This role is on site and Hybrid in Gauteng.
Qualifications
- 5 Years’ experience in C# and SQL
- ASP.NET MVC + .NET Core,
- ASP.NET Web API,
- ASP.NET Web Forms
- MSMQ, WCF
- LINQ, Entity Framework, Unit testing frameworks
- Mocking framework, Mapping frameworks, Jasmine
- Castle Windsor, StructureMap, [URL Removed]
- Knowledge of Object-Oriented Software development principals
Type of Exposure/Experience
- Extensive high-level design experience
- Exposure to agile delivery Scrum, Kanban, and or SAFe
- Worked with UI development – can prepare mockups
- SOA / API
- SOAP and Rest
- DevOps toolsets for software releases
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- .Net
- Asp.Net
- Agile
- soap
- rest