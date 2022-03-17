Senior .Net Developer

We are looking for an amazing Senior C# Developer to join our client. They are one of the biggest names in the industry and service most Industries.

If you are looking to build your experience across the Financial Industry, this role is for you! This role is on site and Hybrid in Gauteng.

Qualifications

5 Years’ experience in C# and SQL

ASP.NET MVC + .NET Core,

ASP.NET Web API,

ASP.NET Web Forms

MSMQ, WCF

LINQ, Entity Framework, Unit testing frameworks

Mocking framework, Mapping frameworks, Jasmine

Castle Windsor, StructureMap, [URL Removed]

Knowledge of Object-Oriented Software development principals

Type of Exposure/Experience

Extensive high-level design experience

Exposure to agile delivery Scrum, Kanban, and or SAFe

Worked with UI development – can prepare mockups

SOA / API

SOAP and Rest

DevOps toolsets for software releases

