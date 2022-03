SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER

SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER WITH SOLID EXPERIENCE IN THE EPCM PROJECT MANAGEMENT OF MINING WITH VERTICAL SHAFT AND DECLINE PROJECTS WITHIN THE MINING INDUSTRY.

TO JOIN THIS EPCM PROJECT MANAGEMENT AND PROJECT DESIGN OPERATION.

A SUCCESSFUL HISTORY AND BACKGROUND IN PROJECT MANAGEMENT SUPPORTED BY A BSC QUALIFICATION OR EQUIVALENT WITH MORE THAN 5 YEARS PROJECT ENGINEERING OR PROJECT MANAGEMENT EXPERIENCE IN AN EPCM/ EPM ENVIRONMENT WTH PROJECT WITHIN THE MINING AND MINERALS SECTOR. VERTICAL AND INCLINE SHAFTS

TO EXECUTE PROJECTS ON TIME AND WITHIN BUDGET , WHILST FULFILLING CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS THROUGH EFFECTIVE MANAGEMENT, IN A SAFE AND ETHICAL MANNER. MANAGE WITHIN THE FINANCIAL QUALITY AND TIME RESTRAINTS OF THE SPECIFIC JOB.

PROVIDE PROJECT CONTROL FUNCTION AND STATEGIES

PROVIDE PROJECT MANAGEMENT SUPPORT DURING THE PROJECT LIFE CYCLE

LEAD A MULTIDISCIPLINARY TEAM TO ENSURE PROJECT MANAGEMENT ON SITE ASSISTING WITH THE ASSESSMENT OF CLIENTS REQUIREMENTS IN CONDUCTING RISK ANALYSIS MAINTAINING FINANCIAL BUDGET.

MANAGE THE IMPEMENTATION OF THE PROJECT BY PRODUCING BLOCK PLANT LAYOUT BASED ON PROCESS FLOW.

OVERSEE COMMISSIONING OF PLANTS AFTER APPOINTMENT OF COMMISSIONING MANAGER TO THE ASSIGNED PROJECT

MANAGE AND OVERSEE THE OVERALL ADMINISTRATION OF PROJECT MANAGEMENT FUNCTION.

CLIENT RELATIONSHIPS ( INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL ) AND REPORTING

PERMANANT POSITION WITH COMPETATIVE SALARY AND AN INTERESTING GLOBAL WORKING ENVIRONMENT.

Desired Skills:

5 YEARS EXPERIENCE IN IETHER VERTICAL OR INCLINE SHAFTS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position