Senior Software Developers at Headhunters

Our client in the Software / Technology industry has an opening for two Senior Software Developers in their company, based in Port Elizabeth / Gqeberha.

Knowledge and Experience Required:

Proven track record with minimum 5+ years of experience preferred.

BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT, or other relevant qualifications preferred.

Microsoft, AWS, or other certifications preferred.

Development: .NET Framework and Core. NET, MVC, Web API and Core. HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and TypeScript. jQuery, Angular. ORM (EF, EF Core). Web Services (REST and SOAP). Databases SQL Server 2012-2019. Database Design.

Applications: Internet Information Services (IIS). Git source control.



Knowledge of and experience with the following would be an advantage (but is not required):

Development: Mobile Development. React. SharePoint 2013-2019 and Online. Workflow Development. Nintex or K2. Office 365 Development. Azure Development. Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 and Online.

Applications: Azure DevOps.



Key responsibilities:

Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on the company’s offerings, on time and within budget.

Assist with Technical Presales, Planning and Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management.

Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organization.

Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development.

Must be willing to travel occasionally and have their own reliable vehicle with valid driver’s license.

