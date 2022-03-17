Software Engineer Java

Mar 17, 2022

Are you a visionary Java ninja, and you are as passionate and devoted to Java?

Embark on a journey to grow your Career while excelling within the Java/ Cloud Environment.

Be part of the journey spearing heading the 4th Industrial revolution within the Automotive space.

An Opportunity exist for a Software Engineer- Java Focus to join a dynamic team of individuals

Location:

  • Home Office / Midrand / Menlyn rotation

MinimumYears of Experience:

  • 6+ years

Specific Technical/ Functional Skills:
Key Skills:

  • Java Unit Testing
  • Using Public Cloud Services
  • Restful services
  • CI/CD
  • Understanding of Agile ways of working

Advantageous:

  • Python
  • MongoDB
  • AWS services (e.g., SNS, SQS, S3, ECS,Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager,CloudWatch, CDK, IAM)
  • TypeScript,
  • NodeJS,
  • Angular

Let’s get that Career going with unlimited possibilities

Hurry now and Apply

