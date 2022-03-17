Software Engineer Java

Are you a visionary Java ninja, and you are as passionate and devoted to Java?

Embark on a journey to grow your Career while excelling within the Java/ Cloud Environment.

Be part of the journey spearing heading the 4th Industrial revolution within the Automotive space.

An Opportunity exist for a Software Engineer- Java Focus to join a dynamic team of individuals

Location:

Home Office / Midrand / Menlyn rotation

MinimumYears of Experience:

6+ years

Specific Technical/ Functional Skills:

Key Skills:

Java Unit Testing

Using Public Cloud Services

Restful services

CI/CD

Understanding of Agile ways of working

Advantageous:

Python

MongoDB

AWS services (e.g., SNS, SQS, S3, ECS,Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager,CloudWatch, CDK, IAM)

TypeScript,

NodeJS,

Angular

Let’s get that Career going with unlimited possibilities

Hurry now and Apply

