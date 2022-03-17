Test Analyst

We are looking for an intermediate Test Analyst to join our team from 1 April 2022. If you’re ready for adventure, please get in contact.

Further details:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

Location: Cape Town (will consider someone based in Johannesburg)

Level: Intermediate

Initial contract position

The position requires someone with the following skills: Writing SQL Queries (even basic experience is fine), Test Case Design, UAT, Defect Detection, Tracking, Prevention, Test sign off, etc.

Must have/ know good testing principles

Azure DevOps and/ or TFS (not a must have) – they use Azure DevOps, but it can be learnt. TFS knowledge will just help when upskilling on Azure DevOps

Analyses is important; how you approach things, etc.

Writing Test Cases

