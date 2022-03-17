We are looking for an intermediate Test Analyst to join our team from 1 April 2022. If you’re ready for adventure, please get in contact.
Further details:
Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification
Location: Cape Town (will consider someone based in Johannesburg)
Level: Intermediate
Initial contract position
- The position requires someone with the following skills: Writing SQL Queries (even basic experience is fine), Test Case Design, UAT, Defect Detection, Tracking, Prevention, Test sign off, etc.
- Must have/ know good testing principles
- Azure DevOps and/ or TFS (not a must have) – they use Azure DevOps, but it can be learnt. TFS knowledge will just help when upskilling on Azure DevOps
- Analyses is important; how you approach things, etc.
- Writing Test Cases