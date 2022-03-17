We currently have 2 Senior Test Analyst opportunities available. Please have a look at the below details and if it’s in line with your experience and skills and something you’d be interested to take on, please get in contact.
Further details:
Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification
Location: Johannesburg (can consider someone based in Cape Town)
Level: Senior
Initial contract position
- Position 1) API Testing, a more technical testing role. Experience with load/ performance testing is beneficial. Must be able to test inputs and outputs.
- Position 2) Mobile tester with experience in mobile QA, functional testing. Experience in Xamarin or Flutter is advantageous.