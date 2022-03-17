Test Analyst

We currently have 2 Senior Test Analyst opportunities available. Please have a look at the below details and if it’s in line with your experience and skills and something you’d be interested to take on, please get in contact.

Further details:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

Location: Johannesburg (can consider someone based in Cape Town)

Level: Senior

Initial contract position

Position 1) API Testing, a more technical testing role. Experience with load/ performance testing is beneficial. Must be able to test inputs and outputs.

Position 2) Mobile tester with experience in mobile QA, functional testing. Experience in Xamarin or Flutter is advantageous.

Learn more/Apply for this position