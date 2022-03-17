Tester

The role will be responsible to ensure that all client requirements are translated into executional delivery processes that deliver exceptional output and support against these requirements on time and in budget.

Requirements:

3+ years formal software testing experience

Some experience with PHP or Laravel would be beneificial.

2+ years SQL experience (MS SQL or MySQL)

2+ years API testing (Postman, JMeter SOAPUI or similar)

1+ year working with Cloud platforms

1+ year working with repository tools like Github, GitLab etc

2+ years’ experience on Test Management Tools (Jira, MS TFS, Azure Devops, Quality Centre or similar)

Advantageous: ISTQB Foundation certified

Advantageous: Experience with web automation testing tools (Selenium or similar)

Experience managing Waterfall and Agile projects

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Testing

