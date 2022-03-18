Automation Tester

Mar 18, 2022

We are looking for Intermediate and Senior level Automation Testers to join our team. Someone with solid Selenium and Java/ C# experience. If you’re currently on the lookout for a new opportunity, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:
Location: Johannesburg or Cape Town
Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification
Level: Strong intermediate/ Senior
Initial contract position

  • Solid Selenium and Java/ C# experience
  • Experience Building Frameworks from scratch
  • Setup & execute REST API Testing
  • API: Postman or SOAP UI
  • Experience with various Load / stress / performance / automation testing tools
  • TFS/ Azure DevOps experience
  • Scripting experience
  • Comfortable working within an Agile environment

Learn more/Apply for this position