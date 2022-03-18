Business Analyst (Junior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client has grown steadily since the 1990’s without ever retrenching anyone. They hire for attitude and train for skill. Most staff have been there for over 10 years. Flexi-time, generous bonuses and the opportunity to learn and continuously evolve is encouraged. They follow an Agile methodology and are involved in a wide range of services that cross multiple business domains. A cornerstone of the business is research and innovation and continuous improvement. This environment is best suited to someone who enjoys learning, collaboration and working in a team.

Role Responsibilities:

Working with clients, internal IT and service providers.

Managing / participating in operational meetings and reporting.

Managing all client project scope changes.

Direct support to developers to clarify client requirements.

Participating in tasks through each of the key areas of the SDLC.

General system, process and client communication.

Identifying / implementing opportunities to improve service quality, accuracy, etc.

Developing skills to enhance personal effectiveness and efficiency.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary degree (Bachelor’s Degree in Actuarial Science would be beneficial)

Relevant Skills / Experience:

2+ years’ experience as a Business Analyst.

Experience working within the Financial Services industry would be beneficial.

Experience working with Agile principles.

Familiar with all testing levels (unit, integration, system, vulnerability, UAT, regression testing, etc.).

Desired Skills:

