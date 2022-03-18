Business Intelligence Business Analyst (BIBA) (CH7 at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the Banking industry has an exciting new position available for a qualified Chartered Accountant (CASA) for a Specialist role in Credit Reporting.
The purpose of the role is to provide subject matter expertise relating to Credit Risk reporting, disclosure and management, contributing towards the effective Credit Reporting Function
To compile information on all credit activities across the bank and presenting findings, trends and insights to stakeholders at Board, Executive and non-Director forums – in order to inform decision making and add value to the internal credit governance process.
Key Performance Areas:
- Credit Risk Reporting
- Credit Risk Disclosure
- Capital and Risk Management
Qualifications
Minimum:
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- Honours Degree en Accounting of Financial Accounting
- Qualified Chartered Accountant (CASA)
Experience
Minimum:
- 2 -3 years’ experience, post qualification in a financial reporting environment.
Ideal:
- 3+ years’ experience at interacting & reporting within the Credit Risk environment
Knowledge
Minimum:
- The retail credit industry
- Credit Risk Management
- Advanced MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
- National Credit Act
Ideal:
- Strong knowledge of IFRS 9, Consolidations & Reporting (Year-End, Bi-Annually)
- Basel III
- The Bank’s Credit Policy (including collections and recoveries policies)
- Central Collections and Recoveries (external debt collection and debt review) environment
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Numerical Reasoning skills
- Attention to detail
- Problem solving skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Ability to product high quality reports that are succinct and relevant
- Self-management (Proactive, Focused, Solution Finder)
- Presentation and facilitation skills (able to transfer knowledge, effectively, to a wide range of people)
- Assertive
- Resilient
Essential Competencies
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Writing and Reporting
- Learning and Researching
- Planning and Organising
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Coping with pressures and setbacks
- Analysing
- Achieving personal work goals and objectives
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Willingness to work overtime if required
- Willing and able to use own home as a formal office
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.