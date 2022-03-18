Business Intelligence Business Analyst (BIBA) (CH7 at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the Banking industry has an exciting new position available for a qualified Chartered Accountant (CASA) for a Specialist role in Credit Reporting.

The purpose of the role is to provide subject matter expertise relating to Credit Risk reporting, disclosure and management, contributing towards the effective Credit Reporting Function

To compile information on all credit activities across the bank and presenting findings, trends and insights to stakeholders at Board, Executive and non-Director forums – in order to inform decision making and add value to the internal credit governance process.

Key Performance Areas:

Credit Risk Reporting

Credit Risk Disclosure

Capital and Risk Management

Qualifications

Minimum:

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Honours Degree en Accounting of Financial Accounting

Qualified Chartered Accountant (CASA)

Experience

Minimum:

2 -3 years’ experience, post qualification in a financial reporting environment.

Ideal:

3+ years’ experience at interacting & reporting within the Credit Risk environment

Knowledge

Minimum:

The retail credit industry

Credit Risk Management

Advanced MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

National Credit Act

Ideal:

Strong knowledge of IFRS 9, Consolidations & Reporting (Year-End, Bi-Annually)

Basel III

The Bank’s Credit Policy (including collections and recoveries policies)

Central Collections and Recoveries (external debt collection and debt review) environment

Skills

Analytical Skills

Numerical Reasoning skills

Attention to detail

Problem solving skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Ability to product high quality reports that are succinct and relevant

Self-management (Proactive, Focused, Solution Finder)

Presentation and facilitation skills (able to transfer knowledge, effectively, to a wide range of people)

Assertive

Resilient

Essential Competencies

Presenting and Communicating Information

Writing and Reporting

Learning and Researching

Planning and Organising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Coping with pressures and setbacks

Analysing

Achieving personal work goals and objectives

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to work overtime if required

Willing and able to use own home as a formal office

General:

