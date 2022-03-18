Business Intelligence Developer

BI Developer with extensive SQL experience and minimum 3 years’ relevant BI experience in the Financial Service Sector, required to develop and maintain various BI models that will be utilized by the business for reporting and decision making purposes.
Minimum requirements:
- Tertiary IT qualification required – Certificate/Diploma or Degree in IT
- Minimum 3 years’ BI Development experience essential
- Extensive SQL experience essential
- Experience in either Qlikview / QlikSense, PowerBi / Python required
- Financial Services experience required
- Agile / SCRUM experience advantageous
- Cloud (Azure/AWS) experience advantageous
- Talend/Snowflake experience advantageous
- Development experience – C#, Python, Java, Angular experience beneficial
Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain various BI Models for decision making purposes
- Transform large data sets from various business systems and consolidate it in meaningful BI Models
- Validate and improve data models
- General data integrity checks
- Model reloads and distribution setup
- Report development
- Monthly reporting to management
- Dashboard development
