Business Intelligence Developer

BI Developer with extensive SQL experience and minimum 3 years’ relevant BI experience in the Financial Service Sector, required to develop and maintain various BI models that will be utilized by the business for reporting and decision making purposes.

Minimum requirements:

Tertiary IT qualification required – Certificate/Diploma or Degree in IT

Minimum 3 years’ BI Development experience essential

Extensive SQL experience essential

Experience in either Qlikview / QlikSense, PowerBi / Python required

Financial Services experience required

Agile / SCRUM experience advantageous

Cloud (Azure/AWS) experience advantageous

Talend/Snowflake experience advantageous

Development experience – C#, Python, Java, Angular experience beneficial

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain various BI Models for decision making purposes

Transform large data sets from various business systems and consolidate it in meaningful BI Models

Validate and improve data models

General data integrity checks

Model reloads and distribution setup

Report development

Monthly reporting to management

Dashboard development

