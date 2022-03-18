C# Developer

Reputable company based in Johannesburg is looking for a skilled Developer to join their team. The company specializes in SMS, USSD, Mobile content and Web application solutions.
The role will entail servicing corporate clients who don’t have in-house development, producing the best developed solutions to uphold company reputation.
description
The role requires Mid-to-Snr level experience as a developer, specifically aimed at Web applications.
Skillset includes:
- SQL Server
- C#
- Javascript
- jQuery
- linq2SQL
- MVC
- HTML, CSS
- API (Building and Integration)
- Integrated Websites
Experience, qualifications and skills
- Relevant 3- or 4-year tertiary qualification. Computer Science, IT or similar preferred.
- Strong development skills – proven either through relevant work experience or study results.
- Dedicated, self-disciplined individual who accepts overtime work done when needed; position may also require support
- Self-starter – successfully working at a fast pace, thinking on their feet, and sometimes coding without tech specs
OTHER REQUIREMENTS
- Must be able to work without close supervision
- Ability to work under pressure
- Enthusiasm for learning new skills
- Exceptional focus and attention to detail is required
Due to the number of applications received, kindly consider your application unsuccessful should you not be contacted within 14 days.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Software Development
- SQL
- Mobile