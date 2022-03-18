C# Developer

Mar 18, 2022

Reputable company based in Johannesburg is looking for a skilled Developer to join their team. The company specializes in SMS, USSD, Mobile content and Web application solutions.

The role will entail servicing corporate clients who don’t have in-house development, producing the best developed solutions to uphold company reputation.
description

The role requires Mid-to-Snr level experience as a developer, specifically aimed at Web applications.

Skillset includes:

  • SQL Server
  • C#
  • Javascript
  • jQuery
  • linq2SQL
  • MVC
  • HTML, CSS
  • API (Building and Integration)
  • Integrated Websites

Experience, qualifications and skills

  • Relevant 3- or 4-year tertiary qualification. Computer Science, IT or similar preferred.
  • Strong development skills – proven either through relevant work experience or study results.
  • Dedicated, self-disciplined individual who accepts overtime work done when needed; position may also require support
  • Self-starter – successfully working at a fast pace, thinking on their feet, and sometimes coding without tech specs

OTHER REQUIREMENTS

  • Must be able to work without close supervision
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Enthusiasm for learning new skills
  • Exceptional focus and attention to detail is required

Due to the number of applications received, kindly consider your application unsuccessful should you not be contacted within 14 days.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Software Development
  • SQL
  • Mobile

Learn more/Apply for this position