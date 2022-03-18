C# Developer

Reputable company based in Johannesburg is looking for a skilled Developer to join their team. The company specializes in SMS, USSD, Mobile content and Web application solutions.

The role will entail servicing corporate clients who don’t have in-house development, producing the best developed solutions to uphold company reputation.

description

The role requires Mid-to-Snr level experience as a developer, specifically aimed at Web applications.

Skillset includes:

SQL Server

C#

Javascript

jQuery

linq2SQL

MVC

HTML, CSS

API (Building and Integration)

Integrated Websites

Experience, qualifications and skills

Relevant 3- or 4-year tertiary qualification. Computer Science, IT or similar preferred.

Strong development skills – proven either through relevant work experience or study results.

Dedicated, self-disciplined individual who accepts overtime work done when needed; position may also require support

Self-starter – successfully working at a fast pace, thinking on their feet, and sometimes coding without tech specs

OTHER REQUIREMENTS

Must be able to work without close supervision

Ability to work under pressure

Enthusiasm for learning new skills

Exceptional focus and attention to detail is required

Due to the number of applications received, kindly consider your application unsuccessful should you not be contacted within 14 days.

Desired Skills:

C#

Software Development

SQL

Mobile

Learn more/Apply for this position