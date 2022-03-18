Data Scientist (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Brand Specialist in Joburg seeks a highly methodical, critical thinking and self-driven Data Scientist whose core responsibility will be to gather information from various sources and interpret patterns and trends. Once data has been gathered and interpreted, you will then be expected to report back what has been found in a comprehensive study. You will also help improve the efficiency and quality of the company’s IT systems and processes. The ideal candidate must preferably possess a Degree in Engineering/Mathematics/Computer Science/Stats and be proficient with Power BI, you will also need 2-4 years’ experience in a similar role, have Advanced Excel and experience with SQL and Python and/or R.

DUTIES:

Extract the data needed and transform data into usable structure.

Load Data into the analytics program, analysing and interpreting results.

Identify patterns and trends in data sets.

Build Data Model.

Prepare reports based on analysis and reporting the results back.

Work alongside teams within the business or the management team to establish business needs.

Build new data collection and analysis processes.

Learn/follow new and emerging technologies.

Stay up to date with current best practices.

REQUIREMENTS:

A Degree in the following subjects: Engineering, Mathematics, Computer Science, Statistics, (preferable).

Familiarity with Power BI (preferable).

2-4 Years’ experience in a similar position.

Multiple Programming languages, such as SQL and Python and/or R.

Exceptional Excel skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

A high level of mathematical ability.

A logical approach.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

Problem-solving skills.

Good organisational and time-management skills.

Great interpersonal and communication skill.

COMMENTS:

OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role.

Desired Skills:

