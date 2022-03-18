Demand and Systems Manager

Mar 18, 2022

An exciting position exists for a Demand and Systems Manager to manage day to day management of the ERP Planning Engine and ensure validity of demand in the system across the region. This is on a contract for 21 Months.

Minimum Qualifications:

  • APICS certified or BEng Industrial Engineering Degree

Minimum Experience:

  • Minimum 8-10 years experience in ERP System Management and Maintenance
  • 5-10 years experience in Manufacturing Supply Chain
  • Setting up of capacity and routing in ERP Systems
  • Extensive use and experience in using the Barloworld Optimiza system

Desired Skills:

  • SAP ERP
  • System Maintenance

