An exciting position exists for a Demand and Systems Manager to manage day to day management of the ERP Planning Engine and ensure validity of demand in the system across the region. This is on a contract for 21 Months.
Minimum Qualifications:
- APICS certified or BEng Industrial Engineering Degree
Minimum Experience:
- Minimum 8-10 years experience in ERP System Management and Maintenance
- 5-10 years experience in Manufacturing Supply Chain
- Setting up of capacity and routing in ERP Systems
- Extensive use and experience in using the Barloworld Optimiza system
Desired Skills:
- SAP ERP
- System Maintenance