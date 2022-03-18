Demand and Systems Manager

An exciting position exists for a Demand and Systems Manager to manage day to day management of the ERP Planning Engine and ensure validity of demand in the system across the region. This is on a contract for 21 Months.

Minimum Qualifications:

APICS certified or BEng Industrial Engineering Degree

Minimum Experience:

Minimum 8-10 years experience in ERP System Management and Maintenance

5-10 years experience in Manufacturing Supply Chain

Setting up of capacity and routing in ERP Systems

Extensive use and experience in using the Barloworld Optimiza system

Desired Skills:

SAP ERP

System Maintenance

