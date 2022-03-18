Developer C#.NET

Mar 18, 2022

C# Full Stack Developer

  • Ability to communicate with clients to design and implement solutions to client requirements.

  • Relevant IT, Math Degree or Diploma

  • BI, datawarehouse, data modelling and data analysis

  • Techstack: C#, VB, HTML, SQL, .Netcore, API and Azure
  • 4-5 years’ experience a full stack development
  • Pharma / medical software

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • C#.NET
  • SQL
  • BI
  • datawarehouse
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Modelling
  • Vb.Net
  • HTML
  • Azure
  • .NETcore
  • C#.Net Development
  • .NET
  • VB.NET

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Software House

