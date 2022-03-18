Developer C#.NET

A reputable organization, rated as industry leaders in Route Optimization and Planning, Execution Management and Distribution Analytics, is looking for Developers to join their team.
The position is fully remote, and requires development on the following kind of systems:
- Route planning and optimisation
- Real-time vehicle position analysis
- Delivery performance analysis
- Vehicle telemetry & diagnostics
- Integration web services and APIs
- Real-time dashboards.
The role requires Mid-to-Snr level experience as a developer to:
- Gather requirements, then design & implement software-based solutions
- Compile specification & system documentation
- Troubleshoot and resolve related day-to-day anomalies
Technologies used: (Microsoft stack)
- Strong SQL
- C# and ASP.NET skills are a must
- MVC knowledge is useful
- In your toolbox you’ll also have strong current web technologies – CSS/HTML, JavaScript, Angular, Bootstrap and friends
- Android Development knowledge a major plus; as is knowledge of Azure cloud-based technologies, such as Power BI, Kubernetes and Azure Functions
Experience / Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification (Computer Science, IT or similar preferred)
- Strong development skills – proven either through relevant work experience or study results.
- Dedicated, self-disciplined individual who accepts overtime work done when needed; position may also require support
- Self-starter – successfully working at a fast pace, thinking on their feet, and sometimes coding without tech specs
Qualities:
- Code for pleasure
- Results and delivery driven
- Able to run with things on your own
- Adhere to deadlines
- Keeps stakeholders informed
- Work & code swiftly
- Emphasizes quality in your work. Pride yourself on producing robust, elegant software
- Test your own work thoroughly before sending it out
- Comment your code and use proper source control practices
- Initiate innovation
- Must be able to work without close supervision
- Ability to work under pressure
- Enthusiasm for learning new skills
- Exceptional focus and attention to detail is required
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- C#
- .Net
- SQL
- Microsoft