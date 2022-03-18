Developer C#.NET

A reputable organization, rated as industry leaders in Route Optimization and Planning, Execution Management and Distribution Analytics, is looking for Developers to join their team.

The position is fully remote, and requires development on the following kind of systems:

Route planning and optimisation

Real-time vehicle position analysis

Delivery performance analysis

Vehicle telemetry & diagnostics

Integration web services and APIs

Real-time dashboards.

The role requires Mid-to-Snr level experience as a developer to:

Gather requirements, then design & implement software-based solutions

Compile specification & system documentation

Troubleshoot and resolve related day-to-day anomalies

Technologies used: (Microsoft stack)

Strong SQL

C# and ASP.NET skills are a must

MVC knowledge is useful

In your toolbox you’ll also have strong current web technologies – CSS/HTML, JavaScript, Angular, Bootstrap and friends

Android Development knowledge a major plus; as is knowledge of Azure cloud-based technologies, such as Power BI, Kubernetes and Azure Functions

Experience / Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification (Computer Science, IT or similar preferred)

Strong development skills – proven either through relevant work experience or study results.

Dedicated, self-disciplined individual who accepts overtime work done when needed; position may also require support

Self-starter – successfully working at a fast pace, thinking on their feet, and sometimes coding without tech specs

Qualities:

Code for pleasure

Results and delivery driven

Able to run with things on your own

Adhere to deadlines

Keeps stakeholders informed

Work & code swiftly

Emphasizes quality in your work. Pride yourself on producing robust, elegant software

Test your own work thoroughly before sending it out

Comment your code and use proper source control practices

Initiate innovation

Must be able to work without close supervision

Ability to work under pressure

Enthusiasm for learning new skills

Exceptional focus and attention to detail is required

Desired Skills:

Software Development

C#

.Net

SQL

Microsoft

