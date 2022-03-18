Full stack Developer

Join a team that is empowered by responsibility, commitment and honesty.

Our client is looking for a Full Stack Developer responsible for the development and enhancement of their H5 products within Yield. You will have to create design documentation, gather requirements and develop new and enhance existing features.

You need to be a team player who’s committed and has a high focus on quality. The Tech Stack includes but not limited to:

[URL Removed] polymer

SQL databases

Asp.Net

.NET Core

Responsibilities:

Create design documentation.

Gather requirements.

Recommend and execute improvements.

Writing clean, functional code on the front- and back-end.

Develop new and enhance existing features.

Requirements:

Three-year IT or relevant qualification OR a minimum of eight years’ experience in software development.

Ability to understand complex code.

Understanding and staying abreast of software development methodologies and best practices.

If you are looking to expand on your [URL Removed] polymer frameworks experience, then this may be the perfect the opportunity for you.

Desired Skills:

Vue.js polymer

Asp.Net

.net core

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

