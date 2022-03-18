Our client, a leader in the online marketing space seeks a Google Ads/PPC Specialist to join their team. The successful candidate must have minimum 3 years of experience in a similar role and minimum management of 50 ad campaigns, with a proven track record with conversion driven campaigns.
Duties:
-Execute tests, collect and analyse data, identify trends and insights
-SEO
-Build a PPC strategy for a variety of client accounts
-Pay Per Click [PPC] Advertising
-Google Ads: Display, Search, Shop, Mobile, Video, AdWords, and Analytics
-Paid Media Advertising on the following social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, WhatsApp, YouTube
-Google Tag Manager and Analytics
-Campaign Management
-Conversion tracking
-Daily Optimisation of accounts
-Targeting strategies
-Planning, implementing and maintaining of digital media campaigns
-Reporting [post-campaign statistics, suggestions, learnings and insights]
-Managing clients and building relationships
-Conduct A/B testing
-Conduct data analytics and metrics analysis to measure: customer journey segmentation, user engagement and campaign performance
Requirements:
-Minimum 3 years of experience and minimum management of 50 ad campaigns
-Proven track record with conversion driven campaigns needed
If you meet above requirements and are interested, please send CV and documents
Desired Skills:
- googleads
- SEM
- search engine marketing
- pay per click