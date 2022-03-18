Google Ads/PPC Specialist

Our client, a leader in the online marketing space seeks a Google Ads/PPC Specialist to join their team. The successful candidate must have minimum 3 years of experience in a similar role and minimum management of 50 ad campaigns, with a proven track record with conversion driven campaigns.

Duties:

-Execute tests, collect and analyse data, identify trends and insights

-SEO

-Build a PPC strategy for a variety of client accounts

-Pay Per Click [PPC] Advertising

-Google Ads: Display, Search, Shop, Mobile, Video, AdWords, and Analytics

-Paid Media Advertising on the following social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, WhatsApp, YouTube

-Google Tag Manager and Analytics

-Campaign Management

-Conversion tracking

-Daily Optimisation of accounts

-Targeting strategies

-Planning, implementing and maintaining of digital media campaigns

-Reporting [post-campaign statistics, suggestions, learnings and insights]

-Managing clients and building relationships

-Conduct A/B testing

-Conduct data analytics and metrics analysis to measure: customer journey segmentation, user engagement and campaign performance

Requirements:

-Minimum 3 years of experience and minimum management of 50 ad campaigns

-Proven track record with conversion driven campaigns needed

