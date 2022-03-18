Java Developer at Idol Consulting Firm (PTY) Ltd

Mar 18, 2022

Full Stack Script Mid Level

Tasks and your team

You will be integrated into the entire team from day one and will meet friendly and well- trained colleagues who foster a productive and cooperative working atmosphere in a flat hierarchy. You can expect responsibility and varied tasks that will allow you to develop both personally and professionally.

  • Development of professional software solutions
  • Agile development of software components with focus on backend developmen
  • Further development and maintenance of the existing software
  • Supporting the development in the backend area
  • Cross-team collaboration with our project managers
  • Setting up and maintaining servers for all our projects

Qualifications
Must have

  • Strong DevOps Skills

  • Linux and OSX

  • Full Lamp Stack setup

  • MySQL + MariaDB
  • Docker
  • Ansible – configuration automation
  • Ngnix
  • Varnish Caching
  • PHP7 object orientated programming
  • HTML5
  • JavaScript ES6
  • git + gitlab CI – intergration
  • Drupal 8 Basic programming experiece

Good to have knowledge

  • PHP Storm setup

  • CSS, SCSS

  • composer PHP package manager
  • Drush
  • node.js
  • [URL Removed] Testing
  • Data analytics and big data visualisation

Benefits

  • Attractive working conditions and the possibility to work partly or completely in a home office – even after the pandemic

  • As a sign that you value detail, please include the word Goldfish in your CV

  • Flexibility paired with a high level of professionalism
  • Dialogical and innovative corporate culture: Our working community is characterised
    by open, mutual exchange at eye level, dynamism, constructive feedback and flat
    hierarchies
  • Interdisciplinary team and constant exchange
  • Exciting projects: We support high-calibre clients with an international focus
  • Co-design and development: With us, everyone can get involved and contribute to
    advancing topics
  • Further advantages: attractive salary models and employee laptop

Application

  • A simple exercise proving your knowledge about our tech-stack and Drupal

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps
  • Linux and OSX
  • Full Lamp Stack setup
  • MySQL + MariaDB
  • Docker
  • Ansible – configuration automation
  • Ngnix
  • Varnish Caching
  • PHP7 object orientated programming
  • HTML5
  • JavaScript ES6
  • git + gitlab CI – intergration
  • Drupal 8 Basic programming experiece

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position