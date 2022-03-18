Java Developer at Idol Consulting Firm (PTY) Ltd

Full Stack Script Mid Level

Tasks and your team

You will be integrated into the entire team from day one and will meet friendly and well- trained colleagues who foster a productive and cooperative working atmosphere in a flat hierarchy. You can expect responsibility and varied tasks that will allow you to develop both personally and professionally.

Development of professional software solutions

Agile development of software components with focus on backend developmen

Further development and maintenance of the existing software

Supporting the development in the backend area

Cross-team collaboration with our project managers

Setting up and maintaining servers for all our projects

Qualifications

Must have

Strong DevOps Skills

Linux and OSX

Full Lamp Stack setup

MySQL + MariaDB

Docker

Ansible – configuration automation

Ngnix

Varnish Caching

PHP7 object orientated programming

HTML5

JavaScript ES6

git + gitlab CI – intergration

Drupal 8 Basic programming experiece

Good to have knowledge

PHP Storm setup

CSS, SCSS

composer PHP package manager

Drush

node.js

[URL Removed] Testing

Data analytics and big data visualisation

Benefits

Attractive working conditions and the possibility to work partly or completely in a home office – even after the pandemic

As a sign that you value detail, please include the word Goldfish in your CV

Flexibility paired with a high level of professionalism

Dialogical and innovative corporate culture: Our working community is characterised

by open, mutual exchange at eye level, dynamism, constructive feedback and flat

hierarchies

Interdisciplinary team and constant exchange

Exciting projects: We support high-calibre clients with an international focus

Co-design and development: With us, everyone can get involved and contribute to

advancing topics

Further advantages: attractive salary models and employee laptop

Application

A simple exercise proving your knowledge about our tech-stack and Drupal

