.NET Developer

National Diploma or Degree in Information Technology

2 to 5 years’ .Net Developer experience

.NET, Angular, API, Azure

Microsoft Stack

MySQL, SQL Server, PHP, HTML 5, CSS 3, jQuery,

Front-end technologies

TypeScript

UI design

MVC / MVVM

Desired Skills:

.Net Core

C#.Net

C#

ASP.NET MVC

ASP.NET

Web application development

Web API

.NET

MVVM

Software Development C#

Angular

Typescript

Javascript

Angular 2

MVC

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Software IT Division in Financial company

Learn more/Apply for this position