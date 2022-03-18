Scrum Master

A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) preferred,

Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles

Proven experience within a Product driven environment.

Tertiary Degree in Commerce, IT or Engineering preferred

More than 2 years as Scrum Master in Agile Environment

Must come from a Business Analyst background willing to still take responsibilities for some BA aspects.

Solid experience coming from a Custom Development background

Ability to understand technical issues at a high level

Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines

Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion,

High attention to detail and sense of ownership and responsibility

Excellent understanding of Agile methodologies and best practice, including experience as an Agile Coach and Scrum Master in a number of software development teams and industries.

Ability to recognize areas for improvement and implement or work worth others to make the necessary process changes.

Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers and Product Owners to senior management and executives.

Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts.

