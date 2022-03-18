Senior Automation Testers at Reverside

Intermediate to Senior Automation Testers in Cape Town
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Testing, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.
We have a requirement for test analysts (intermediate level), both functional and automated testing. An intermediate to senior-level skills Needed in our environment (e.g. 3-5years experience and testing certification), that needs experience in testing web applications and/or mobile applications.
Selenium for Web-based testing and Appium or Mobile app testing Automation
About The Employer:
Requirements:
Technical Skills:
Testing Tools
- Selenium
- QTP
- LoadRunner
- Test Manager
- Appium
- HP QC
- Performance Testing
OOPS
- Inheritance, Abstraction, Encapsulation, Polymorphism
Design
- Use Case, Sequence, Flowchart, Dataflow, Context
Agile
- SCRUM / DevOPs
Web services
- SOAPUI, Restful Services
XML
- X-path
Other Tools
- Jenkins, Cucumber, Jira
- Types of Testing
- Load Testing
- Regression Testing
- Automation Testing
- Manual Testing
- Usability Testing
- UAT
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices