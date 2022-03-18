Senior Automation Testers at Reverside

Intermediate to Senior Automation Testers in Cape Town

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Testing, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We have a requirement for test analysts (intermediate level), both functional and automated testing. An intermediate to senior-level skills Needed in our environment (e.g. 3-5years experience and testing certification), that needs experience in testing web applications and/or mobile applications.

Selenium for Web-based testing and Appium or Mobile app testing Automation

About The Employer:

Requirements:

Technical Skills:

Testing Tools

  • Selenium
  • QTP
  • LoadRunner
  • Test Manager
  • Appium
  • HP QC
  • Performance Testing

OOPS

  • Inheritance, Abstraction, Encapsulation, Polymorphism

Design

  • Use Case, Sequence, Flowchart, Dataflow, Context

Agile

  • SCRUM / DevOPs

Web services

  • SOAPUI, Restful Services

XML

  • X-path

Other Tools

  • Jenkins, Cucumber, Jira
  • Types of Testing
  • Load Testing
  • Regression Testing
  • Automation Testing
  • Manual Testing
  • Usability Testing
  • UAT

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

