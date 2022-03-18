Senior Automation Testers at Reverside

Intermediate to Senior Automation Testers in Cape Town

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Testing, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We have a requirement for test analysts (intermediate level), both functional and automated testing. An intermediate to senior-level skills Needed in our environment (e.g. 3-5years experience and testing certification), that needs experience in testing web applications and/or mobile applications.

Selenium for Web-based testing and Appium or Mobile app testing Automation

About The Employer:

Requirements:

Technical Skills:

Testing Tools

Selenium

QTP

LoadRunner

Test Manager

Appium

HP QC

Performance Testing

OOPS

Inheritance, Abstraction, Encapsulation, Polymorphism

Design

Use Case, Sequence, Flowchart, Dataflow, Context

Agile

SCRUM / DevOPs

Web services

SOAPUI, Restful Services

XML

X-path

Other Tools

Jenkins, Cucumber, Jira

Types of Testing

Load Testing

Regression Testing

Automation Testing

Manual Testing

Usability Testing

UAT

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

