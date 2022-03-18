Senior Business Analyst

Business Analyst with minimum 5 years’ experience in the Financial Services Industry, preferably in an asset management environment required to provide technology solutions, for this FSP based in Cape Town.

Minimum requirements:

It related qualification required – Diploma/Degree/Certificate

Minimum 5 years’ extensive business or systems analysis experience essential

Understanding of relational databases and ability to analyse data required

Track record of working in systems and data focused environments required

Financial services experience essential

Unit Trust Find Accounting, Investment Management and Trading or Order Management platforms experience advantageous

Basic SQL and programming skills preferred

Responsibilities:

Provide technology solutions to enable business goals and create efficiencies

Custodian of business and system processes in operational environment

Have a strategic view in projects and systems

Develop business requirement specifications

Develop functional and technical specifications

Develop system integration specifications at data level

Analyse and test systems as part of investigation and system changes

Liaise with inhouse and 3rd party technical resources

Identify and implement improvements to current processes

Stakeholder management

Mentor junior staff members

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to

