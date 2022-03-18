Senior Software Developer at emediaIT

Roles and responsibilities:

Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on emediaIT’s offerings, on time and within budget

Assist with Technical Presales, Planning, Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management

Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation

Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development

Requirements:

Proven track record with minimum 5+ years of experience required.

BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred, but not required.

Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred, but not required.

Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is required:

Development

.NET Framework and Core

ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core

HTML, CSS, JavaScript and TypeScript

jQuery, Angular

ORM (EF, EF Core)

Web Services (REST & SOAP)

Databases

SQL Server 2012-2019

Database Design

Applications

Internet Information Services (IIS)

Git source control

Knowledge of and experience with any/all of the following would be an advantage, but is not required:

Development

Mobile Development

React

SharePoint 2013-2019 & Online

Workflow Development

Nintex or K2

Office 365 Development

Azure Development

Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online

Applications

Azure DevOps

Desired Skills:

.NET Framework

Angular

.NET Core

ASP.NET MVC

ASP.NET Web API

ASP.NET Core

Typescript

REST

SOAP

Entity Framework

Microsoft

Sql Server

Git Source Control

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Services: Digital Transformation, Software Development, Cloud Solutions, Internet Solutions, Voice Solutions and IT Consulting.

Products: Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft SharePoint, K2, Software Licensing and Hardware.

Our Vision: To build a better tomorrow through technology.

Our Mission: To provide innovative technology solutions that help organisations improve, grow and evolve.

Our Values:

Innovation – Continuously learning, innovating and evolving.

Integrity – Ethical conduct and delivering on promises.

Excellence – Exceptional quality and value creation.

Ownership – Taking responsibility for outcomes and results.

Health – Work, life, physical, mental and spiritual health.

Sustainability – Planet and people before profit.

Why emediaIT?

– Great team and family type culture, including working hard and playing hard.

– We reward performance and results. Package is basic, benefits plus rewards.

– 500+ Clients. 250+ Projects completed. 17+ Years in operation. 6 4-legged team adoptions.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Rewards

