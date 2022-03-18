Senior Software Developer at emediaIT

Roles and responsibilities:
- Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on emediaIT’s offerings, on time and within budget
- Assist with Technical Presales, Planning, Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management
- Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation
- Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development
Requirements:
- Proven track record with minimum 5+ years of experience required.
- BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred, but not required.
- Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred, but not required.
Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is required:
- Development
- .NET Framework and Core
- ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript and TypeScript
- jQuery, Angular
- ORM (EF, EF Core)
- Web Services (REST & SOAP)
- Databases
- SQL Server 2012-2019
- Database Design
- Applications
- Internet Information Services (IIS)
- Git source control
Knowledge of and experience with any/all of the following would be an advantage, but is not required:
- Development
- Mobile Development
- React
- SharePoint 2013-2019 & Online
- Workflow Development
- Nintex or K2
- Office 365 Development
- Azure Development
- Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online
- Applications
- Azure DevOps
Desired Skills:
- .NET Framework
- Angular
- .NET Core
- ASP.NET MVC
- ASP.NET Web API
- ASP.NET Core
- Typescript
- REST
- SOAP
- Entity Framework
- Microsoft
- Sql Server
- Git Source Control
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
About The Employer:
Services: Digital Transformation, Software Development, Cloud Solutions, Internet Solutions, Voice Solutions and IT Consulting.
Products: Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft SharePoint, K2, Software Licensing and Hardware.
Our Vision: To build a better tomorrow through technology.
Our Mission: To provide innovative technology solutions that help organisations improve, grow and evolve.
Our Values:
Innovation – Continuously learning, innovating and evolving.
Integrity – Ethical conduct and delivering on promises.
Excellence – Exceptional quality and value creation.
Ownership – Taking responsibility for outcomes and results.
Health – Work, life, physical, mental and spiritual health.
Sustainability – Planet and people before profit.
Why emediaIT?
– Great team and family type culture, including working hard and playing hard.
– We reward performance and results. Package is basic, benefits plus rewards.
– 500+ Clients. 250+ Projects completed. 17+ Years in operation. 6 4-legged team adoptions.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Rewards