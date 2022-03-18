Senior Software Developer at emediaIT

Mar 18, 2022

Roles and responsibilities:

  • Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on emediaIT’s offerings, on time and within budget
  • Assist with Technical Presales, Planning, Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management
  • Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation
  • Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development

Requirements:

  • Proven track record with minimum 5+ years of experience required.
  • BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred, but not required.
  • Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred, but not required.

Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is required:

  • Development
  • .NET Framework and Core
  • ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core
  • HTML, CSS, JavaScript and TypeScript
  • jQuery, Angular
  • ORM (EF, EF Core)
  • Web Services (REST & SOAP)
  • Databases
  • SQL Server 2012-2019
  • Database Design
  • Applications
  • Internet Information Services (IIS)
  • Git source control

Knowledge of and experience with any/all of the following would be an advantage, but is not required:

  • Development
  • Mobile Development
  • React
  • SharePoint 2013-2019 & Online
  • Workflow Development
  • Nintex or K2
  • Office 365 Development
  • Azure Development
  • Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online
  • Applications
  • Azure DevOps

Desired Skills:

  • .NET Framework
  • Angular
  • .NET Core
  • ASP.NET MVC
  • ASP.NET Web API
  • ASP.NET Core
  • Typescript
  • REST
  • SOAP
  • Entity Framework
  • Microsoft
  • Sql Server
  • Git Source Control

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Services: Digital Transformation, Software Development, Cloud Solutions, Internet Solutions, Voice Solutions and IT Consulting.

Products: Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft SharePoint, K2, Software Licensing and Hardware.

Our Vision: To build a better tomorrow through technology.

Our Mission: To provide innovative technology solutions that help organisations improve, grow and evolve.

Our Values:
Innovation – Continuously learning, innovating and evolving.
Integrity – Ethical conduct and delivering on promises.
Excellence – Exceptional quality and value creation.
Ownership – Taking responsibility for outcomes and results.
Health – Work, life, physical, mental and spiritual health.
Sustainability – Planet and people before profit.

Why emediaIT?

– Great team and family type culture, including working hard and playing hard.
– We reward performance and results. Package is basic, benefits plus rewards.
– 500+ Clients. 250+ Projects completed. 17+ Years in operation. 6 4-legged team adoptions.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Rewards

