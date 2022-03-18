Support Engineer

Wonderful opportunity to start soonest !

Our client in the Financial & IT services industry URGENTLY require a Postilion Support Engineer to join there support engineer office with at least 2 Year sound experience as a technical Service consultant / support engineer .

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12

Completion of relevant IT Technical Course

Experience:

2-years related experience

Knowledge of MSSQL and MySQL,

High Level of Knowledge in ACI Postilion suite of products (Realtime Framework, Office, Config-Server, [URL Removed]

Business analyst skills is advantageous

The successful applicant must:

Be able to write documentation for all created processes

Be able to write disaster recovery documentation, cutover processes

Have strong problem-solving skills

Have dedication and perseverance

Must be able to work well under pressure

Setup and Configure ACI Productss

Responsibilities :

Production environment, support, upgrade, and security

Setup and configure Disaster recovery

Ensure periodic test are executed at the DR site

Ensure that failover procedures are documented and kept up to date

Ensure that communication channels are established with all clients at a technical level

Ensure feedback is given to both management and clients

Ensure change management is adhered to

Ensure adequate testing has taken place before implementing new systems or changes to existing systems

Ensure all technical documentation is current and freely available

Ensure all process are documented

Test any new system released/upgrades from development

Ensure that a testing schedule and procedure is available

Set-up and maintain Production systems

Database management

Identify issues/problems and assess the severity of the problem and take corrective action

Determine appropriate approach to solving problems

Develop plans for implementing solutions

Setup and Configure ACI Products

Support Production Systems

Configuration of Production Systems

Test and UAT

Disaster recovery

Documentation

Customer Queries

Plese email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

