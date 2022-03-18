Systems Administrator/ Support Manager (Cape Town)

An exciting opportunity within the logistics sector reporting directly to the IT Manager.

Candidate will support and maintain the Microsoft Windows domain, Linux servers and provide desktop support for local users. Log all issues and actions taken on company help desk ticket system.

Qualifications

Minimum of 5 years IT experience in a similar position.

Windows and Linux Server skills

Networking and network security skills

Previous management experience a distinct advantage.

Advantageous to speak another European language such as Dutch, French, German, or Spanish.

Above-average Excel and reporting skills

Duties and responsibilities

Provide 3rd line assistance to help desk technicians.

Provide reactive and proactive support on local networks including:

Managing Windows Servers

Maintain Department Profile software deployment

Maintaining a firewall and adding routes/services as required

Network management, including setting up of new switches and monitoring as required for issues

Working with VLAN’s

Managing Proxy servers – Squid on Linux OS.

Maintenance and installation of MS SQL Servers and Databases.

Checking backups are running correctly and correct on errors. Run restores.

Creating new Access Control tags and extensions on telephony systems

Ensure compliance to all safety and security protocols including anti-virus controls and maintenances

Document all resolutions and procedures for future reference

Implement company computer policy to ensure data security

Updating of computer inventory and user database

Be available, on a rota basis, to assist out of hours to branches operating in different time zones.

Desired Skills:

Linux

Computer Networking

