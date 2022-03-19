BI Architect

Mar 19, 2022

Experience Required

  • Technical Leadership
  • Data Engineering
  • Programming Background
  • Technical Solution design
  • Systems Integration
  • SQL
  • Data Analysis
  • Data warehouse principles (familiar with terms such as ETL, data marts, aggregations, enrichment)
  • Technical documentation
  • Excel
  • REST interface design
  • Telecoms experience
  • Big Data
  • Kafka integrations
  • Oracle APEX development
  • Microsoft SSAS
  • Microsoft PowerBI report development
  • Oracle OBIEE report development
  • SAS Viya
  • ITIL Foundation
  • TOGAF
  • A background in System Architecture & Design which includes the creation of highly detailed functional requirements which describe deep functional logic of a system.

Responsibilities:

  • Delivering “Data Products and Services” solutions within the EIS team.
  • Advising on the best technological building blocks and methodologies to be used to address the data-centric requirements of a project.
  • Low-level design for the EIS implementation teams.
  • Impact analysis, effort estimates and timeline management.
  • Performing data-analysis and data-modelling tasks.
  • Delivering the functional design of all projects.
  • Driving the delivery of the solution with the development team.
  • Development of SQL code, datamarts and REST APIs.
  • Engaging with several stakeholders, including:
    • Project Managers.
    • Multiple Vendor resources for delivery.
    • The company Commercial Business Units.
    • EIS Management.
  • Building and maintaining relationships.
  • Functional/Solution Designs documented on Confluence Wiki.
  • Updating “Living” system and integration documentation.

