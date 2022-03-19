BI Architect

Experience Required
- Technical Leadership
- Data Engineering
- Programming Background
- Technical Solution design
- Systems Integration
- SQL
- Data Analysis
- Data warehouse principles (familiar with terms such as ETL, data marts, aggregations, enrichment)
- Technical documentation
- Excel
- REST interface design
- Telecoms experience
- Big Data
- Kafka integrations
- Oracle APEX development
- Microsoft SSAS
- Microsoft PowerBI report development
- Oracle OBIEE report development
- SAS Viya
- ITIL Foundation
- TOGAF
- A background in System Architecture & Design which includes the creation of highly detailed functional requirements which describe deep functional logic of a system.
Responsibilities:
- Delivering “Data Products and Services” solutions within the EIS team.
- Advising on the best technological building blocks and methodologies to be used to address the data-centric requirements of a project.
- Low-level design for the EIS implementation teams.
- Impact analysis, effort estimates and timeline management.
- Performing data-analysis and data-modelling tasks.
- Delivering the functional design of all projects.
- Driving the delivery of the solution with the development team.
- Development of SQL code, datamarts and REST APIs.
- Engaging with several stakeholders, including:
- Project Managers.
- Multiple Vendor resources for delivery.
- The company Commercial Business Units.
- EIS Management.
- Building and maintaining relationships.
- Functional/Solution Designs documented on Confluence Wiki.
- Updating “Living” system and integration documentation.