Full Stack Developer

Mar 19, 2022

Fully Remote
IT Consulting / Contract
Intermediate-Senior
Financial / Banking

Qualifications

  • BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field
  • Matric

Experience & Skills

  • 5-6 years development experience
  • Experience working as part of an agile team
  • Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

Technical Requirements / Technologies

  • Strong C# and Typescript skills
  • Experience with modern SPA frameworks (We’re using Angular 9)
  • Experience with AWS serverless applications
  • Experience working on databases (PostgreSQL and/or MongoDB experience
  • TDD, CI/CD, version control, code reviews etc.
  • A solid understanding of OOP and FP principles Outputs

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Typescript
  • Angular
  • Angular9
  • AWS
  • PostgreSQL
  • Amazon web services
  • MongoDB
  • CI/CD
  • OOP
  • Full Stack

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

