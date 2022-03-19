Full Stack Developer

Fully Remote
IT Consulting / Contract
Intermediate-Senior
Financial / Banking
Qualifications
- BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field
- Matric
Experience & Skills
- 5-6 years development experience
- Experience working as part of an agile team
- Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
Technical Requirements / Technologies
- Strong C# and Typescript skills
- Experience with modern SPA frameworks (We’re using Angular 9)
- Experience with AWS serverless applications
- Experience working on databases (PostgreSQL and/or MongoDB experience
- TDD, CI/CD, version control, code reviews etc.
- A solid understanding of OOP and FP principles Outputs
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Typescript
- Angular
- Angular9
- AWS
- PostgreSQL
- Amazon web services
- MongoDB
- CI/CD
- OOP
- Full Stack
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development