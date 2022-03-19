Java Developer

Mar 19, 2022

Fully Remote
IT Consulting / Contract
Intermediate-Senior
Financial / Banking

Qualifications

  • BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field
  • Matric

Experience & Skills

  • 5+ years software development experience
  • Experience working as part of an agile team
  • Excellent communication, analytical skills, and decision-making ability in collaborative environments

Technical Requirements / Technologies

  • Excellent understanding of specific coding/scripting languages e.g., Java, Python, Perl, JavaScript
  • Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms
  • Experience with Test-Driven Development and Domain Driven Design
  • Solid understanding of messaging protocols and web services like SOAP and REST
  • Experience with open-source relational databases
  • Knowledge of application server containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss, NodeJS, IIS, .Net Core
  • Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS
  • Experience with CI / CD tools (like Jenkins, Bamboo, TFS, Azure DevOps)
  • Artifact Management (preferably Nexus)
  • Ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines
  • Familiar with Containerization technologies like Docker & or orchestrators like Kubernetes
  • Other Technologies:
  • Java 8
  • Angular
  • SQL
  • Databases
  • Jira
  • Confluence
  • GitHub
  • Spring boot

Desired Skills:

  • Java 8
  • JavaScript
  • Angular
  • Confluence
  • Azure DevOps
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • Jenkins
  • .NET Core
  • JBoss
  • CI / CD pipelines
  • Tomcat
  • Jetty
  • NodeJS
  • node.js

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

