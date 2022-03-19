Java Developer

Fully Remote
IT Consulting / Contract
Intermediate-Senior
Financial / Banking
Qualifications
- BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field
- Matric
Experience & Skills
- 5+ years software development experience
- Experience working as part of an agile team
- Excellent communication, analytical skills, and decision-making ability in collaborative environments
Technical Requirements / Technologies
- Excellent understanding of specific coding/scripting languages e.g., Java, Python, Perl, JavaScript
- Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms
- Experience with Test-Driven Development and Domain Driven Design
- Solid understanding of messaging protocols and web services like SOAP and REST
- Experience with open-source relational databases
- Knowledge of application server containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss, NodeJS, IIS, .Net Core
- Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS
- Experience with CI / CD tools (like Jenkins, Bamboo, TFS, Azure DevOps)
- Artifact Management (preferably Nexus)
- Ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines
- Familiar with Containerization technologies like Docker & or orchestrators like Kubernetes
- Other Technologies:
- Java 8
- Angular
- SQL
- Databases
- Jira
- Confluence
- GitHub
- Spring boot
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development