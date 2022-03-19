Power BI &SSAS Developer

Qualifications:
- Relevant IT qualification or certification
Must Haves:
- Proven experience in working with PL/SQL, Strong PL/SQL skills will be advantageous.
- Proven experience in SSaS development.
- Proven experience in Power BI Development.
- Good understanding of HDFS and Big Data design, support will be provided to the successful candidate.
- Knowledge of Unix and/or Linux operating systems.
- The candidate must at least have sound knowledge of ETL.
- Some experience on a statistical and programming languages like R and/or Python.
- Any amount of experience coding in one, or more, of the following desired: Java, JavaScript, PHP, RESTful web services, SCALA, Oracle – PLS/SQL, SQL, XML – experience with SCALA will be advantageous.
- Good knowledge of advanced analytics techniques such as machine learning, statistical and predictive modelling to discover deeper insights, make predictions or generate recommendations. This is an advantage, not a deal breaker.
- OBIEE dashboards, Power BI or any other visualization tool. This is an advantage, not a deal breaker.
- Experience in data modelling for data mart designs would be advantageous.
- 2 to 4 years of relevant hands-on experience working with Hadoop technology.
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience as a working as a data engineer