Power BI &SSAS Developer

Mar 19, 2022

Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT qualification or certification

Must Haves:

  • Proven experience in working with PL/SQL, Strong PL/SQL skills will be advantageous.
  • Proven experience in SSaS development.
  • Proven experience in Power BI Development.
  • Good understanding of HDFS and Big Data design, support will be provided to the successful candidate.
  • Knowledge of Unix and/or Linux operating systems.
  • The candidate must at least have sound knowledge of ETL.
  • Some experience on a statistical and programming languages like R and/or Python.
  • Any amount of experience coding in one, or more, of the following desired: Java, JavaScript, PHP, RESTful web services, SCALA, Oracle – PLS/SQL, SQL, XML – experience with SCALA will be advantageous.
  • Good knowledge of advanced analytics techniques such as machine learning, statistical and predictive modelling to discover deeper insights, make predictions or generate recommendations. This is an advantage, not a deal breaker.
  • OBIEE dashboards, Power BI or any other visualization tool. This is an advantage, not a deal breaker.
  • Experience in data modelling for data mart designs would be advantageous.
  • 2 to 4 years of relevant hands-on experience working with Hadoop technology.
  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience as a working as a data engineer

