Project Manager

IT Consulting / Contract role – 6 Months
Fully Remote
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- PMP, CAPM, Agile certification or equivalent
- Project management or related degree required
- CAPM; PMP: PRINCE 2 or Scrum Master certification (Beneficial)
- Matric
About Project & Skill Requirements
- Projects reside in our Business Performance & Analytics space and will aim to replace a cost allocation model.
- The models currently reside in SAS and will be migrated to a new solution.
- Previous experience in SAS or similar Analytics, Artificial Intelligence or Data Management Software – highly beneficial but NOT A MUST HAVE
Skills & Experience
- 5+ years experience in Project Management role
- Strong Agile knowledge i.e., scrum methodology
- Execution of each phase of the project
- Communicating with all stakeholders – AT ALL LEVELS
- Act as the single point of partnership & assume responsibility for managing the senior business interface (product owner) relationship for the co-ordination and delivery of the workstreams and projects
- Lead the detailed scoping, prioritization & integration planning for the design & deployment of products & services with & across multiple stakeholder groups (Front End, Back End & Integration)
- MS Office advanced (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint; Teams)
- MS Project
- Ability to effectively manage multiple projects at once
Desired Skills:
- PMP
- CAPM
- Agile
- PRINCE 2
- Certified Scrum Master
- SAS
- Artificial Intelligence
- Data Management Software
- Analytics software
- MS Project
- Project Management lifecycle
- Managing Project Budgets
- Project Delivery
- Project Management Processes
- Software Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management