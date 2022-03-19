Project Manager

Mar 19, 2022

IT Consulting / Contract role – 6 Months
Fully Remote

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications

  • PMP, CAPM, Agile certification or equivalent
  • Project management or related degree required
  • CAPM; PMP: PRINCE 2 or Scrum Master certification (Beneficial)
  • Matric

About Project & Skill Requirements

  • Projects reside in our Business Performance & Analytics space and will aim to replace a cost allocation model.
  • The models currently reside in SAS and will be migrated to a new solution.
  • Previous experience in SAS or similar Analytics, Artificial Intelligence or Data Management Software – highly beneficial but NOT A MUST HAVE

Skills & Experience

  • 5+ years experience in Project Management role
  • Strong Agile knowledge i.e., scrum methodology
  • Execution of each phase of the project
  • Communicating with all stakeholders – AT ALL LEVELS
  • Act as the single point of partnership & assume responsibility for managing the senior business interface (product owner) relationship for the co-ordination and delivery of the workstreams and projects
  • Lead the detailed scoping, prioritization & integration planning for the design & deployment of products & services with & across multiple stakeholder groups (Front End, Back End & Integration)
  • MS Office advanced (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint; Teams)
  • MS Project
  • Ability to effectively manage multiple projects at once

Desired Skills:

  • PMP
  • CAPM
  • Agile
  • PRINCE 2
  • Certified Scrum Master
  • SAS
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Data Management Software
  • Analytics software
  • MS Project
  • Project Management lifecycle
  • Managing Project Budgets
  • Project Delivery
  • Project Management Processes
  • Software Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

