Salesforce Solution Architect (SA)

Mar 20, 2022

KPA’s will be (But not limited to):

  • Gather and document Customer requirements, create and update solution blueprint documentation
  • Enhance overall solution design, data analysis, workflow, and reporting. Participate in all required workshops to enable the required Architecture, Design, User Story etc. workshops.
  • Analyze workflows and provide recommendations
  • Key Considerations to ensure alignment to SBG governance: All designs meet the SBG COE defined standards, policies, and framework
  • Ensure solution is compatible with other solutions within the platform
  • Present solution to the necessary governance bodies
  • Adhere to all governance gates and pre-requisites
  • Provide system testing on solution

Minimum Requirements:

  • 5-8 years’ experience as a Solution Architect for a mid-to-large sized organization, or direct consulting expertise leading transformational CRM projects
  • 3+ years’ experience with [URL Removed] configuration and/or custom development across the suite of Salesforce products
  • 2+ years Senior Consulting experience
  • Experience as a lead Solution Architect or Business Analyst on at least 1 $2M+/Global implementation of Sales, Service, Marketing, or Community Clouds
  • Considered a domain expert in one or more of the Salesforce clouds.
  • Fulfils commitments consistently on-time and proactively escalate commitments that are in jeopardy
  • Strong ability to understand stakeholder needs and pain points, facilitate deep discussions, and challenge status quo
  • Expert presentation and communication skills to both create and deliver top-notch presentations and demos to a broad audience including C-Suite to technical teams
  • Ability to navigate complex organizational dynamics and succeed in projects that require you to take ownership and drive work streams

Beneficial Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Management Information Systems, or a related field; or equivalent combination of education and experience
  • 4+ Salesforce certifications (Nice to have Salesforce Architect certifications)

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position