Salesforce Solution Architect (SA)

KPA’s will be (But not limited to):



Gather and document Customer requirements, create and update solution blueprint documentation

Enhance overall solution design, data analysis, workflow, and reporting. Participate in all required workshops to enable the required Architecture, Design, User Story etc. workshops.

Analyze workflows and provide recommendations

Key Considerations to ensure alignment to SBG governance: All designs meet the SBG COE defined standards, policies, and framework

Ensure solution is compatible with other solutions within the platform

Present solution to the necessary governance bodies

Adhere to all governance gates and pre-requisites

Provide system testing on solution

Minimum Requirements:

5-8 years’ experience as a Solution Architect for a mid-to-large sized organization, or direct consulting expertise leading transformational CRM projects

3+ years’ experience with [URL Removed] configuration and/or custom development across the suite of Salesforce products

2+ years Senior Consulting experience

Experience as a lead Solution Architect or Business Analyst on at least 1 $2M+/Global implementation of Sales, Service, Marketing, or Community Clouds

Considered a domain expert in one or more of the Salesforce clouds.

Fulfils commitments consistently on-time and proactively escalate commitments that are in jeopardy

Strong ability to understand stakeholder needs and pain points, facilitate deep discussions, and challenge status quo

Expert presentation and communication skills to both create and deliver top-notch presentations and demos to a broad audience including C-Suite to technical teams

Ability to navigate complex organizational dynamics and succeed in projects that require you to take ownership and drive work streams

Beneficial Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Management Information Systems, or a related field; or equivalent combination of education and experience

4+ Salesforce certifications (Nice to have Salesforce Architect certifications)

