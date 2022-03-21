Cyclic is an ambitious start-up company that is looking for two remote likeminded ambitious mid – senior Full Stack Developers. As a company we have the goal of creating a Serverless Ecommerce and CMS platform that will allow customers to be able to create robust and highly SEO efficient websites.
You will be working in a small, focussed team with clear deliverables. The ideal person will be excited by the start-up environment and will be a problem solver. We are looking for someone who is motivated about the potential of being there at the beginning of an ambitious start-up and is focussed on delivery.
Required Experience
· Full stack developer with experience of working with Agile methods
· Experience with React JS, Gatsby JS, Node JS
· React with Redux
· Strong knowledge of Front-End Architectures
· AWS
· Git version control
Useful Experience
· Any experience with Webiny Serverless CMS
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- react JS
- Gatsby JS
- Full stack
- React with Redux
- AWS
- Git version control
- Webiny Serverless CMS