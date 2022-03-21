Full Stack Developer

Cyclic is an ambitious start-up company that is looking for two remote likeminded ambitious mid – senior Full Stack Developers. As a company we have the goal of creating a Serverless Ecommerce and CMS platform that will allow customers to be able to create robust and highly SEO efficient websites.

You will be working in a small, focussed team with clear deliverables. The ideal person will be excited by the start-up environment and will be a problem solver. We are looking for someone who is motivated about the potential of being there at the beginning of an ambitious start-up and is focussed on delivery.

Required Experience

· Full stack developer with experience of working with Agile methods

· Experience with React JS, Gatsby JS, Node JS

· React with Redux

· Strong knowledge of Front-End Architectures

· AWS

· Git version control

Useful Experience

· Any experience with Webiny Serverless CMS

Desired Skills:

Agile

react JS

Gatsby JS

Full stack

React with Redux

AWS

Git version control

Webiny Serverless CMS

Learn more/Apply for this position