Junior Software Developer – Centurion at Fourier Recruitment

We are looking for an Junior Full Stack Developer to join our team. The ideal candidate has a good understanding of computer networks, how servers and workstations, and cloud computers work together. The candidate must be able to build code and implement solutions as specified within the project plan and in accordance with the defined business needs.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Deliver high-quality digital transformation, software development, and other solutions based on offerings, on time, and within budget.

Assist with technical presale, planning, and implementation, testing/business systems analysis.

Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organization.

Commit to continuous improvement and ongoing skills development.

Minimum Requirements

MUST HAVE

Proven Track Record with a Minimum of 3-4 Years of Experience Preferred, But We Will Consider High Performing Graduates/Postgraduates with Some Work Experience

Licensing of Custom Build Software

Any relevant IT Qualifications are Required

Microsoft, AWS, or Other Certifications Preferred

Web, Windows & Mobile Development

HTML

Java Script

jQuery

REST API

ASP.Net

Database Management

C#

ADVANTAGEOUS

Xamarin

SQL 2015-2018

REST/SOAP API

Python

Angular JS

React JS

Bootstrap

Windows Server Management

