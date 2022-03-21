Junior Software Developer – Centurion at Fourier Recruitment

We are looking for an Junior Full Stack Developer to join our team. The ideal candidate has a good understanding of computer networks, how servers and workstations, and cloud computers work together. The candidate must be able to build code and implement solutions as specified within the project plan and in accordance with the defined business needs.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Deliver high-quality digital transformation, software development, and other solutions based on offerings, on time, and within budget.
Assist with technical presale, planning, and implementation, testing/business systems analysis.
Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organization.
Commit to continuous improvement and ongoing skills development.
Minimum Requirements
MUST HAVE
Proven Track Record with a Minimum of 3-4 Years of Experience Preferred, But We Will Consider High Performing Graduates/Postgraduates with Some Work Experience
Licensing of Custom Build Software
Any relevant IT Qualifications are Required
Microsoft, AWS, or Other Certifications Preferred
Web, Windows & Mobile Development
HTML
Java Script
jQuery
REST API
ASP.Net
Database Management
C#
ADVANTAGEOUS
Xamarin
SQL 2015-2018
REST/SOAP API
Python
Angular JS
React JS
Bootstrap
Windows Server Management