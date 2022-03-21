Microsoft ERP Consultant at Fourier Recruitment

This Company is a young service organization with energetic resources having vast experience of facility management services. With the mission to ensure functionality, comfort, safety and efficiency of the built in Environment; we started by doing what is necessary, and then doing what is possible and finally delivering the Service that was once thought impossible to provide.
Microsoft ERP Consultant
- Demonstrate and present software solutions including preparation, execution, and follow-up to various customers and partners.
- Define in-scope solutions based on discovery checklists for software and services.
- Training of key users
- Partake in requirements and fit/gap analysis for in-scope solutions.
- Ensure the quality of our process documentation and solution functional designs.
- Contribute to defining, creating, and maintaining implementation templates consisting of configuration, process descriptions, test scenarios, implementation accelerators, etc.
Minimum Requirements
Skills & Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- Relevant Diploma or Degree
- Experienced with AX/D365 F&O minimum 2 years
- Industry experience within supply chain (warehouse management advantageous)
- Implementing Dynamics ERP and configuration
- Remote Working & Flexi Time