Microsoft ERP Consultant at Fourier Recruitment

Mar 21, 2022

This Company is a young service organization with energetic resources having vast experience of facility management services. With the mission to ensure functionality, comfort, safety and efficiency of the built in Environment; we started by doing what is necessary, and then doing what is possible and finally delivering the Service that was once thought impossible to provide.

Microsoft ERP Consultant

  • Demonstrate and present software solutions including preparation, execution, and follow-up to various customers and partners.
  • Define in-scope solutions based on discovery checklists for software and services.
  • Training of key users
  • Partake in requirements and fit/gap analysis for in-scope solutions.
  • Ensure the quality of our process documentation and solution functional designs.
  • Contribute to defining, creating, and maintaining implementation templates consisting of configuration, process descriptions, test scenarios, implementation accelerators, etc.

Minimum Requirements

Skills & Qualifications:

  • Grade 12
  • Relevant Diploma or Degree
  • Experienced with AX/D365 F&O minimum 2 years
  • Industry experience within supply chain (warehouse management advantageous)
  • Implementing Dynamics ERP and configuration
  • Remote Working & Flexi Time

