Microsoft ERP Consultant at Fourier Recruitment

This Company is a young service organization with energetic resources having vast experience of facility management services. With the mission to ensure functionality, comfort, safety and efficiency of the built in Environment; we started by doing what is necessary, and then doing what is possible and finally delivering the Service that was once thought impossible to provide.

Microsoft ERP Consultant

Demonstrate and present software solutions including preparation, execution, and follow-up to various customers and partners.

Define in-scope solutions based on discovery checklists for software and services.

Training of key users

Partake in requirements and fit/gap analysis for in-scope solutions.

Ensure the quality of our process documentation and solution functional designs.

Contribute to defining, creating, and maintaining implementation templates consisting of configuration, process descriptions, test scenarios, implementation accelerators, etc.

Minimum Requirements

Skills & Qualifications:

Grade 12

Relevant Diploma or Degree

Experienced with AX/D365 F&O minimum 2 years

Industry experience within supply chain (warehouse management advantageous)

Implementing Dynamics ERP and configuration

Remote Working & Flexi Time

