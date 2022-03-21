Scrum Master

Scrum Master / PM (Start-up / Scale-up, SaaS)

Are you passionate about all things Agile? This is your chance to join a start-up SaaS company ready to scale!

Is this you?

You are a Scrum Master that likes working in smaller Agile teams developing SaaS solutions. Having worked in Start-up environments, you know what it’s like to sometimes wear multiple hats and can easily adapt to a fast-paced environment.

You have experience managing Projects in a Client facing environments and constantly innovating and love pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will work closely with development teams building solutions and services that empower businesses to streamline conversations, share information and transact through their customers’ preferred channels – like WhatsApp, Telegram, SMS and others.

The Scrum Master and PM has the responsibility of leading client projects, the agile process for one or more agile teams, and ensuring predictable delivery of features on their SaaS platform.

You will coach the team to ensure team members are well trained and understand Agile processes, track team progress and note any obstacles/blockers and assist the Product owner.

This company is built on a foundation, passion and appreciation for research and inclusively innovative products and solutions that have the ability to change the world.

You will join a small team with global ambitions, currently expanding into Latin America, Europe and APAC regions

Where you’ll be doing it

With offices in Century City in Cape Town, you will join the team at least twice a week in the office, with the flexibility to work from home as well.

What you’ll need

Ideally a Degree or equivalent qualification in a Technical or Business related field

Certified Scrum Master certification.

4-8 years of Project Management/SCRUM Master and related experience

Experience seeing projects through the full life cycle.

Previous experience using Agile methodologies and fulfilling the role of SCRUM master.

We’re looking for a highly organised and seasoned Project Manager and SCRUM master to take responsibility for the direction, coordination, implementation, execution, control and completion of various technical and internal projects, while remaining aligned with our strategy, commitments and goals of the organisation.

What you’ll get.

You will never be bored in this role. Working in a scaling company that has developed world class Saas Solutions, you will be part of the growing team where your learning curve will be exponential.

A competitive salary of R50-70k per month (depending on experience) is on offer.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Melissa on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem, just send us what you have.

Desired Skills:

scrum master

Project Manager

Agile coaching

Scrum Coaching

Project Management Agile

Scrum Management

Scrum

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position