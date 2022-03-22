Development Team Lead

Join a leading independent company with a proven track record of excellent service delivery.

Minimum 5+ years of Experience in Web and Software Development.

BSC in Computer Science with minimum of 5 years’ experience.

Candidates need to understand client requirements and how they translate in application features. They also need to be able to collaborate with a team of IT professionals to set specifications for new applications, design creative prototypes according to specifications and write high quality source code to program complete applications within deadlines.

Candidates also need to have experience in Leading one or more development teams, guiding team development efforts toward successful project delivery and experience in planning and delegating work for multiple projects.

Candidates should also have experience in managing delivery of multiple simultaneous system development projects and coaching team members.

Minimum Requirements

.NET Core 2.0 and 3.1

C#

ASP.NET

MVC (Web API)

Entity Framework Core

LINQ

HTML

CSS

Bootstrap

XML

SQL Server

Visual Studio (Code)

