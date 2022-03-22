DevOps Engineer at Reverside

DevOps Engineer

We are looking for DevOps Engineer Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in GitHub Enterprise, Terraform, AWS Services (EC2, S3, CloudWatch, Lambda, etc.), Elasticsearch, Prometheus, Hadoop, MongoDB, Kafka. and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements

Development and maintenance of automation pipelines for CI/CD

Configuration management

Infrastructure management

Deployment and configuration of DevOps tools and frameworks such as Build tools Monitoring engines and Artifact repositories

Working with both on-premise and cloud infrastructure

Close support of development and data science teams

Experience with CI/CD tools (GitHub Actions, Jenkins, TeamCity, GitLab CI)

Experience with containerization (Docker, Rancher, Kubernetes and etc,)

Strong background in Linux system administration and shell scripting

Strong problem-solving skills

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

