DevOps Engineer at Reverside

Mar 22, 2022

DevOps Engineer

We are looking for DevOps Engineer Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in GitHub Enterprise, Terraform, AWS Services (EC2, S3, CloudWatch, Lambda, etc.), Elasticsearch, Prometheus, Hadoop, MongoDB, Kafka. and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements

  • Development and maintenance of automation pipelines for CI/CD
  • Configuration management
  • Infrastructure management
  • Deployment and configuration of DevOps tools and frameworks such as Build tools Monitoring engines and Artifact repositories
  • Working with both on-premise and cloud infrastructure
  • Close support of development and data science teams
  • Experience with CI/CD tools (GitHub Actions, Jenkins, TeamCity, GitLab CI)
  • Experience with containerization (Docker, Rancher, Kubernetes and etc,)
  • Strong background in Linux system administration and shell scripting
  • Strong problem-solving skills

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

