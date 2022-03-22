DevOps Engineer at Reverside

DevOps Engineer
We are looking for DevOps Engineer Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in GitHub Enterprise, Terraform, AWS Services (EC2, S3, CloudWatch, Lambda, etc.), Elasticsearch, Prometheus, Hadoop, MongoDB, Kafka. and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements
- Development and maintenance of automation pipelines for CI/CD
- Configuration management
- Infrastructure management
- Deployment and configuration of DevOps tools and frameworks such as Build tools Monitoring engines and Artifact repositories
- Working with both on-premise and cloud infrastructure
- Close support of development and data science teams
- Experience with CI/CD tools (GitHub Actions, Jenkins, TeamCity, GitLab CI)
- Experience with containerization (Docker, Rancher, Kubernetes and etc,)
- Strong background in Linux system administration and shell scripting
- Strong problem-solving skills
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices