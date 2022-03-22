Digital Learning Developer at Datonomy Solutions

We are looking for a Digital Learning Developer with 3-5 years’ experience in learning, multimedia designing and developing.

Education:

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

Certificate In learning or digital learning/Certificate in Multimedia Design & Development.

Purpose:

To design and develop learning interventions that enable the transfer of learning to employees regarding products, systems and legislative changes in order to develop and enhance their skills to meet business objectives.

Required Skills:

• Use of animation tools

• Must have animation skills & video animation editing skills

• Be proficient in adobe creative cloud

• Can work under pressure

• Instructional design skills (beneficial)

• Knowledge of coding and scripting for the purposes of design integration

• Good Communication Skills

• Knowledge of Authoring tools

• Learning and development methodologies

• Methods for measuring training effectiveness

• Microsoft Office

• Relevant software and systems knowledge

• Risk management process and frameworks

• Training design

• Training effectiveness principles

• Training evaluation procedures

• Management information and reporting principles, tools and mechanisms

• Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge

• Adjusting to a new work process

• Training Material development

Exposure/Experience

Assessments building (QuestionMark)

Multimedia design, Video development/editing (Animated 2D/3D design will be advantageous)

Coding in HTML5, Javascript & CSS3

Graphics design (Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator)

SharePoint Designer Development (advantageous)

Screening questions:

Do you have video development and editing skills?

Which video development and editing tools have you used?

Are you able to use adobe creative suite products?

Which adobe creative suite products have you used?

Have you used Lectora authoring tool?

Which other authoring tools have you used?

The Technology Environment:

SAP SuccessFactors Learning Management System, Edcast Learner Experience Platform, Adobe Suite, Captivate, Lectora and QuestionMark development tools.

Desired Skills:

Digital

Learning Developer

Elearning

Learn more/Apply for this position