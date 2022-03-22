IT Project Manager at QES

Intermediate Project Manager (Investments)

My client based in Cape Town (North) is looking for a Intermediate Project Manager with experience in the Investments domain

Minimum Requirements:

  • At least five years in a similar role within complex enterprise environments; Agile, Investments
  • Experience in managing projects in the SDLC and able to exhibit an advanced understanding of software delivery project approach;
  • Solid knowledge of project planning and budgeting on complex projects;
  • Ability to develop detailed project plans, based on a work breakdown structure, that provides the ability to manage critical path;
  • Advanced competency using Microsoft Project;

Competencies:
T

echnical Competencies

  • Excellent writing and oral communication skills (English);
  • Ability to work with people at all levels across the business and manage out-sourced resources;
  • Ability to negotiate outsourced delivery with vendors;
  • Computer literate with proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel & PowerPoint);
  • Professional qualification and/or project management certification would be advantageous;
  • Understanding of Agile software delivery processes would be advantageous;

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Able to have difficult conversations with the right level of tact and diplomacy;
  • Not intimidated by seniority of stakeholders or the complexity of the situation;
  • Energetic and flexible;
  • Ability to deal effectively and credibly with both senior business managers and employees;
  • Ability to communicate clearly and effectively coupled with good negotiation skills;
  • Excellent co-ordination and organizational skills;
  • Team-oriented attitude, ability to meet deadlines and handle multiple priorities;
  • Excellent interpersonal skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management Agile
  • Project plan

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

