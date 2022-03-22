Java Software Engineer

JOB OVERVIEW
- Onsite – Office based role
-
Moving from a C# System to JAVA Development System
-
Would be writing a new system from Scratch.
- Looking for someone very Tech Savvy that can work on their own and have development and managed multiple projects.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualitifications
Relevant IT Degree or 3-year Diploma in Computer Science / Information Technology
Experience:
- Minimum of 3 years working experience in a JAVA, JavaScript Full stack Development
Technologies:
- Java (JEE) and Java Web Applications
- JavaScript, CSS, HTML
- PostgreSQL or MySQL
- Server Techniques
- Source Version Control (Git, Bit Bucket, Mercurial, … )
- Web (Application) Server (Nginx, Tomcat, Glassfish, JBoss, …)
- NetBeans (advantage)
- Linux (advantage)
Desired Skills:
- JAVA
- JEE
- JavaScript
- SQL
- PostgeSQL
- Git
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
International Distribution Company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medial Aid
- Pension
- Provident fund