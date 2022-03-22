Java Software Engineer

Mar 22, 2022

JOB OVERVIEW

  • Onsite – Office based role

  • Moving from a C# System to JAVA Development System

  • Would be writing a new system from Scratch.

  • Looking for someone very Tech Savvy that can work on their own and have development and managed multiple projects.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualitifications
Relevant IT Degree or 3-year Diploma in Computer Science / Information Technology

Experience:

  • Minimum of 3 years working experience in a JAVA, JavaScript Full stack Development

Technologies:

  • Java (JEE) and Java Web Applications
  • JavaScript, CSS, HTML
  • PostgreSQL or MySQL
  • Server Techniques
  • Source Version Control (Git, Bit Bucket, Mercurial, … )
  • Web (Application) Server (Nginx, Tomcat, Glassfish, JBoss, …)
  • NetBeans (advantage)
  • Linux (advantage)

Desired Skills:

  • JAVA
  • JEE
  • JavaScript
  • SQL
  • PostgeSQL
  • Git

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

International Distribution Company

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medial Aid
  • Pension
  • Provident fund

Learn more/Apply for this position