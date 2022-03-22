Junior Software Engineer – Cloud Developer

Role Overview
- An exciting new role has opened within the IT Division.
- Do you want to be a part of a Company that is building a constructing a brand new IT Architecture? if so this position is for you.
Currently maintaining and supporting the current system with some new upgrades, moving into a new system design and architecture.
REQUIREMENTS
- BSC Computer Science / Information Technology Degree
- OR, 3-year Diploma plus 2+ year’s work experience (which is equivalent to someone with a Degree)
- Azure Certiication (Advantageous)
Experience, Skills & Knowledge
- Minimum of 3 years software development experience in C#.NET & MS SQL
- Minimum of 1 – 2 years working experience.
- experience gained through your BSC Degree, the Projects you worked on, Plus 1 – 2 year’s work experience
- If you have a Diploma: experience gained through your 3 year Diploma and at least 2 – 3 years’ work experience.
- Strong .NET platform skills and experience
- .NET Core experience
- Experience with Microsoft Web Technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).
- Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
- Experience in test driven development (TDD).
- Azure development experience (Advantageous).
- .NET Core development experience (Advantageous).
- Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous (Advantageous).
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines (Advantageous).
- Restful service experience – (Advantageous).
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET Core
- SQL
- MS SQL
- Azure
- C
- Cloud
- Web Services
- Front End Development
- Back End Development
- Database Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
SA’s no.1 Top Growing Companies, supporting large financial and banking institutions.