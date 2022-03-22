Junior Software Engineer – Cloud Developer

Mar 22, 2022

Role Overview

  • An exciting new role has opened within the IT Division.
  • Do you want to be a part of a Company that is building a constructing a brand new IT Architecture? if so this position is for you.

Currently maintaining and supporting the current system with some new upgrades, moving into a new system design and architecture.

REQUIREMENTS

  • BSC Computer Science / Information Technology Degree
  • OR, 3-year Diploma plus 2+ year’s work experience (which is equivalent to someone with a Degree)
  • Azure Certiication (Advantageous)

Experience, Skills & Knowledge

  • Minimum of 3 years software development experience in C#.NET & MS SQL
  • Minimum of 1 – 2 years working experience.
  • experience gained through your BSC Degree, the Projects you worked on, Plus 1 – 2 year’s work experience
  • If you have a Diploma: experience gained through your 3 year Diploma and at least 2 – 3 years’ work experience.
  • Strong .NET platform skills and experience
  • .NET Core experience
  • Experience with Microsoft Web Technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).
  • Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD).
  • Azure development experience (Advantageous).
  • .NET Core development experience (Advantageous).
  • Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous (Advantageous).
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines (Advantageous).
  • Restful service experience – (Advantageous).

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET Core
  • SQL
  • MS SQL
  • Azure
  • C
  • Cloud
  • Web Services
  • Front End Development
  • Back End Development
  • Database Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

SA’s no.1 Top Growing Companies, supporting large financial and banking institutions.

