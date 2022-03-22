Junior Software Engineer – Cloud Developer

Role Overview

An exciting new role has opened within the IT Division.

Do you want to be a part of a Company that is building a constructing a brand new IT Architecture? if so this position is for you.

Currently maintaining and supporting the current system with some new upgrades, moving into a new system design and architecture.

REQUIREMENTS

BSC Computer Science / Information Technology Degree

OR, 3-year Diploma plus 2+ year’s work experience (which is equivalent to someone with a Degree)

Azure Certiication (Advantageous)

Experience, Skills & Knowledge

Minimum of 3 years software development experience in C#.NET & MS SQL

Minimum of 1 – 2 years working experience.

experience gained through your BSC Degree, the Projects you worked on, Plus 1 – 2 year’s work experience

If you have a Diploma: experience gained through your 3 year Diploma and at least 2 – 3 years’ work experience.

Strong .NET platform skills and experience

.NET Core experience

Experience with Microsoft Web Technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).

Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework

Experience in domain driven design (DDD).

Experience in test driven development (TDD).

Azure development experience (Advantageous).

.NET Core development experience (Advantageous).

Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous (Advantageous).

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines (Advantageous).

Restful service experience – (Advantageous).

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET Core

SQL

MS SQL

Azure

C

Cloud

Web Services

Front End Development

Back End Development

Database Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SA’s no.1 Top Growing Companies, supporting large financial and banking institutions.

Learn more/Apply for this position